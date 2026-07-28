ARMAND HAMMER to Perform for NPR's Tiny Desk

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ARMAND HAMMER performed a session for NPR's Tiny Desk, the long-running concert series that showcases artists in stripped-down live settings.

Today, Armand Hammer — the duo of rappers ELUCID and billy woods — make their debut performance for NPR's Tiny Desk. Joined by a killer band led by longtime collaborator Kenny Segal — featuring Mekala Session on drums, Diego Gaeta on keyboard, Jesse Justice on synthesizer, and Ryan Crosby on guitar and bass — the duo run through a set that pulls from both of their esteemed solo catalogs as well as Mercy, their acclaimed 2025 album with iconic producer The Alchemist.

After touring Europe earlier this year, Armand Hammer are set to tour North America throughout the fall, and have announced a slate of openers including Curly Castro, Open Mike Eagle, Quelle Chris, Kenny Segal, Human Error Club, and Sha Ray & DJ Haram. In addition to these duo dates, billy woods was recently announced as the opener for the indie rock band Geese at their Forest Hills Stadium show on October 3.

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