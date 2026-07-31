AQUARIAN Returns to TRATRATRAX With New EP, GYROFIELD Remix

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Aquarian has released a new extended play on TraTraTrax titled A RUSH OF FAT TO THE HEAD, marking the producer's first full EP for the label following previous individual track appearances. The three-song release combines mutant dembow techno with metallic textures and shifting rhythmic patterns, and closes with a remix of the track WVRST REGARDS by gyrofield.

The record is built around mutant dembow techno, metallic textures, and a restless sense of rhythmic experimentation. Stretching across a wide BPM range, the record balances brute-force functionality with the producer's unmistakable attention to detail, at times sounding like weirdo-reggaetón at a warehouse scale, and at others borrowing the sound palette of an industrial metal track.

On the backend is a remix by gyrofield, one of the latest and greatest to come out of the Netherlands' bizarro-bass club scene. Their revision of 'Wvrst Regards' displaces the focus from the hips to the mind, transforming the original into a tense and immersive exercise in sound design.

The tracklist for A RUSH OF FAT TO THE HEAD includes the title track, WVRST REGARDS, and the gyrofield remix of WVRST REGARDS, according to the release announcing the EP's arrival on TraTraTrax.

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