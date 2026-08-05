ANTHRAX to Hold Midnight Louisville Signing for CURSUM PERFICIO

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ANTHRAX plans to mark the release of its 12th studio album, CURSUM PERFICIO, with a late-night in-store signing at Guestroom Records in Louisville, Kentucky. The event follows the band's performance at the city's Louder Than Life festival and is set to begin at 12:01 AM, with Scott Ian, Charlie Benante, Frank Bello, Joey Belladonna and Jonathan Donais on hand to sign copies of the new record for fans.

ANTHRAX will celebrate the release of their long-awaited 12th full-length studio album CURSUM PERFICIO (Megaforce Records) with a late night in-store signing in Louisville, KY. Immediately following their September 17 performance at the city's annual Louder than Life festival, ANTHRAX will meet fans at Louisville's Guestroom Records (1330A Bardstown Rd). Beginning at 12:01 AM on September 18, the multi-GRAMMY Award-nominated New York hard rock titans—Scott Ian (guitar), Charlie Benante (drums), Frank Bello (bass), Joey Belladonna (vocals), and Jonathan Donais (guitar)—will be signing copies of the new album. Space for the event is limited. To attend this special release event, fans must pre-order the album directly from Guestroom Records HERE. Only albums pre-ordered via the link will be eligible for the signing.

CURSUM PERFICIO marks the band's first record in ten years since 2016's For All Kings, which debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200. The phrase Cursum Perficio is Latin for 'My journey has come to an end,' 'My journey is over,' or 'I complete my journey.' It proves apropos for such a complete body of work. It will be available in various configurations including an indie exclusive - red, orange yellow vinyl double LP with pop-up gatefold. To pre-order/pre-save, click HERE.

CURSUM PERFICIO marks ANTHRAX's first full-length album in ten years, following 2016's For All Kings, which debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200. Space at the Guestroom Records signing is limited, and only albums pre-ordered through the store are eligible for entry.



Photo Credit: Travis Shinn

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