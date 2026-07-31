ANDY GRUHIN to Release Debut Album HANNAH

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Andy Gruhin has announced the upcoming release of his debut album, titled HANNAH, according to a statement distributed by Big Picture Media.

Andy Gruhin, the singer-songwriter and storyteller, announces his debut album Hannah, which will be released on September 18th. Along with the news, he released a new single and music video for 'Bobby' featuring Alejandro Aranda, an ode to his first-born son.

Following the aftermath of losing his wife six months after they had their first child, Gruhin wrote Hannah to process his grief. There's a version of this album that could have been a eulogy, but rather than write songs about who she was, he wrote songs about what happened after her passing. When speaking on the record, he shares, 'The only song where I mention her is 'Bobby.' The rest of it is processing.'

The latest single, 'Bobby' explores the fragile, overwhelming love of fatherhood found in the middle of an unimaginable loss. 'I wrote 'Bobby' for my son because he'll never get the chance to really know his biological mom. I can't change that, but I hope this song gives him a small piece of her,' shares Gruhin. 'I want him to grow up knowing that she loved him more than anything, and that love doesn't end just because someone is gone. I hope if he listens to it years from now, he knows he'll always have her love, and he'll always have mine.'

Previously released singles off the record include the anthemic opening track 'Concrete' and the raw, confessional 'PTSD.' Sitting at the intersection of classic songwriting and modern emo, the new record boasts a total of ten tracks, including a feature from Underoath's Aaron Gillespie.

Track List

1. Concrete

2. Safe feat. Aaron Gillespie & Arnie Woods

3. Glue

4. PTSD

5. Cursed [interlude]

6. My Basement

7. Turn to Stone feat. Elijah Gibb

8. Bobby feat. Alejandro Aranda

9. Fear of Flying

10. The Sun and the Moon

His new music leans further into his Signature Sound of melodic storytelling with an alternative edge, shaped by grief, memory, and the weight of lived experiences.

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