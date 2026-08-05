ALL TOGETHER NOW: Nicole McCabe, Savannah Harris Set Jazz LP

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Nicole McCabe and Savannah Harris have announced ALL TOGETHER NOW, a collaborative full-length album set for release via Sudden Quarterly, the label founded by Spencer Zahn. Alongside the announcement, the duo shared the album's first single, LONELY PEOPLE. McCabe plays alto saxophone and Harris plays drums on the record, which marks their first collaboration together.

Spencer Zahn's Sudden Quarterly label pairs unexpected collaborators to fruitful ends. The imprint announced its third installment: a full-length from jazz musicians Nicole McCabe and Savannah Harris. ALL TOGETHER NOW is out September 18, 2026, and centers on colorful sonic strokes. The duo shared the first single, 'Lonely People,' which probes the isolation of our time. Warm, yet uncertain melodies crest over a nuanced groove. It concludes in a jittery climax.

On the track, Nicole McCabe shares: 'Lonely People is an ode to the isolating modern age of singularity. There is a push and pull in this song. A driving pulse and melancholy melodies resolve into an anthem of a saxophone solo; a voice trying to find its place in this world.'

ALL TOGETHER NOW was recorded over a two-month period across Los Angeles and Brooklyn, with both cities shaping the album's sound. The opening track, MONSTERA, and the title track, ALL TOGETHER NOW, are among the songs set to appear on the record alongside LONELY PEOPLE.

Photo Credit: Audrey Melton



Photo Credit: Audrey Melton

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...