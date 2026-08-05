AJJ Sets DIRTY OLD POWER LP, World Tour Starting October 1 in Lawrence

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AJJ has announced a new album, DIRTY OLD POWER, set for release on September 25, 2026 via AJJ Unlimited LTD and Specialist Subject. The Arizona band paired the announcement with a video for lead single PHLAMETHROWER and revealed a world tour that will begin October 1 in Lawrence, Kansas, and run through appearances across North America and the United Kingdom into early 2027.

On 'Phlamethrower' the band says, 'It's a long way to hell, but I'm sure we'll make it there in one piece.' I think we're going to keep adapting as things get worse. And hopefully we'll get better at fighting.

The tour is scheduled to include stops in Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, Washington DC, Atlanta, Houston, and Los Angeles, among other cities, with a run of United Kingdom dates in March 2027 in cities including London, Manchester, and Glasgow. Some dates will feature support from Greet Death or Good Luck, according to the band.

Photo Credit: Chris Chappell



Photo Credit: Chris Chappell

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