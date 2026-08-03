AFROLICIOUS to Return to San Francisco

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AFROLICIOUS, a fixture of San Francisco's nightlife scene, is set to return, according to an announcement circulated by press representatives. Details on the event's history point to its long-running presence in the city's music community.

EVENT DETAILS

Thursday, August 13, 2026

The Chapel

777 Valencia Street (between 18th St. & 19th St.)

San Francisco, CA 94110

Doors: 7:00 PM | Show: 8:00 PM

Age Restriction: 21 and over

Price: $27.22 | Tickets

Afrolicious, the genre-blending Afro-Latin, global bass, and funk collective born in the Mission District nearly two decades ago, is bringing the full Afrolicious band experience back to San Francisco with a headline show at The Chapel on Thursday, August 13th. The night will feature two full live sets from the band, opened and held down between sets by DJ sets that built the Afrolicious sound and dance floor in the first place.

Born in San Francisco's vibrant Mission District, Afrolicious became a local institution through its legendary weekly residency. Long before extended residencies became commonplace, Afrolicious built one of the city's most enduring live music communities, eventually outgrowing its original home while earning a reputation as one of Northern California's premier live dance bands.

Since then, Afrolicious has brought its electrifying performances to iconic venues including The Fillmore and El Rey Theatre, while lighting up major festivals such as Red Rocks, Lightning in a Bottle, High Sierra Music Festival, Joshua Tree Music Festival, and Governor's Island Ball.

Along the way, the band has earned praise from tastemakers including OkayAfrica, who challenged listeners to, 'Just try not to dance, we dare you!' while KCRW described Afrolicious as 'An invitation to get loose and get down in an Afrolicious space where Highlife meets '70s NYC nightlife.'

Returning to the Mission District and for another legendary show at The Chapel. The show on August 13th marks Afrolicious's first true homecoming to the venue since the COVID-19 pandemic.

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