A TIME AND PLACE: Dave Angel to Release New Album, Single 'RÉFLEXION'

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British electronic music artist Dave Angel has announced A TIME AND PLACE, an upcoming album described as his most personal work to date. The announcement arrives alongside the release of the album's first single, REFLEXION, which features trumpeter Steve Waterman. The album draws on jazz, soul and improvisational influences, reflecting themes of family, nature and heritage.

The result is a richly expressive body of work rooted in family, nature, heritage and reflection, revealing new dimensions of one of electronic music's most respected figures.

The album's opening single, 'Réflexion', provides an early insight into the musical direction of 'A Time And Place' and features trumpeter Steve Waterman, whose playing first caught Dave's attention after hearing Paul Hazel's album 'Out Of This World' on Bamboo Radical. Drawn to Waterman's distinctive Miles Davis-inspired tone, Dave later approached him following a live performance to collaborate on the project.

Set for release via the seminal Belgium-based label, R&S Records, 'Réflexion' paves the way for the full album 'A Time And Place', marking a significant return to the label that helped establish Dave as one of the UK's most respected electronic artists. Dave's relationship with R&S spans more than 30 years, making this release a notable milestone in a longstanding creative association. The album also represents a reconnection with the Jazz influences, musical upbringing and artistic foundations that have shaped him since childhood, drawing inspiration from family life, formative experiences and a lifelong appreciation of the natural world.

While many listeners are familiar with Dave Angel through his visionary contributions to electronic music, the roots of 'A Time And Place' stretch much further back. Raised in an environment surrounded by musicians, live performance and Jazz culture, music formed an integral part of his upbringing. Those early experiences left a lasting impression that would continue to inform his creative outlook throughout his career, ultimately providing the foundation for the personal stories cited throughout the album.

Alongside Steve Waterman on 'Réflexion', collaboration also plays an important role throughout the forthcoming album, which features legendary vocalist Robert Owens, guitarist Merv Carswell and Aurii Sky, each contributing to the album's diverse musical palette. 'A Time And Place' reflects the cultural influences shaping Dave's musical journey, blending personal reflections on rave culture and community with broader commentary on the world today. This combination of intimate storytelling and wider social themes gives the project both emotional depth and universal resonance.

With 'Réflexion', Dave Angel opens the first chapter of his most personal and musically expansive work to date. Blending Jazz influences, lived experience and profoundly human storytelling, the album stands as both an expression of a remarkable musical journey and a celebration of the people, places and experiences that continue to inspire him.

RELEASE DETAILS

Dave Angel - Réflexion feat. Steve Waterman

Official Release: 31st July, 2026

Label: R&S Records

Stream & Purchase Here

Dave Angel - A Time And Place

Official Release: 18th September, 2026

Label: R&S Records

Pre-Save Here

FIND OUT MORE & FOLLOW

Dave Angel: Instagram | Spotify | Beatport | Traxsource | Bandcamp

R&S Records: Instagram | Beatport | Traxsource | Bandcamp

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