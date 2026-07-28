800 POUND GORILLA Marks 10th Anniversary At JUST FOR LAUGHS In Montreal

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800 Pound Gorilla marked its 10th anniversary during the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal, capping a week of industry programming and live performances with an exclusive gathering held at Terrasse Le Perché. The comedy media company used the festival to reflect on a decade of producing and distributing stand-up comedy while highlighting its ongoing partnership with Just For Laughs, which has long included joint efforts to distribute content from both companies' rosters of comedic talent.

Courtesy of 800 Pound Gorilla

Left to Right: Marcus Lustig, Katie Hostettler, Amanda Zuckerman, Anestassia Yu, Kyle Stivers, Damion Greiman, Ian Adkins, Tony Grotticelli, Laura Rouxel, Ryan Bitzer

Nashville, TN (July 28, 2026) – As the comedy world gathered in Montreal for this year's Just For Laughs Festival, leading media company 800 Pound Gorilla celebrated its 10th anniversary as part of the week of standout programming, industry events, and unforgettable live performances, culminating in their exclusive party held at Terrasse Le Perché on Friday, July 24. Marking a decade as a driving force in comedy production and distribution, the company used the festival as the backdrop to honor its journey, celebrate its creative partners, and look ahead to the next chapter of bringing the world's funniest voices to audiences everywhere.

800 Pound Gorilla and Just For Laughs have a long history with the two striking a joint-partnership to distribute content, showcasing both companies catalogues of top comedic talent to audiences around the world. The JFL event follows the announcement of 800PG's partnership with Tubi, part of the platform's latest content expansion, further extending the company's international distribution footprint and making its premium comedy programming more accessible than ever to audiences worldwide. Titles now available on Tubi UK from 800 Pound Gorilla include Ivo Graham Live From Bloomsbury Theatre, Paddy Young Hungry, Horny, Scared, Tom Allen Absolutely Live, Tom Gleeson Lighten Up, Dan Tiernan Full of Beans, Helen Bauer Little Miss Baby Angel Face, Huge Davies The Carpark and Josh Pugh Live From Birmingham Town Hall.

The appearance at Just For Laughs reinforces a landmark year, building on a decade of redefining independent comedy through stand-up specials, podcasts, digital distribution and creator-first partnerships. The Tubi agreement follows a series of major strategic initiatives, including new distribution partnerships with Nateland and Comedy Central Records, as well as the launch of Gorilla Comedy+, the company's premium streaming destination dedicated entirely to stand-up comedy.

Damion Greiman, Co-Founder of 800 Pound Gorilla adds, 'We had a great time celebrating 10 years of 800 Pound Gorilla with so many of the people who helped us get here. We're excited for what's next.'

ABOUT 800 POUND GORILLA MEDIA

Founded in 2016, 800 Pound Gorilla Media is celebrating its 10th anniversary as one of the world's leading independent comedy media companies. Reaching more than 20 million comedy fans each month across its platforms and social channels (3.1 million followers), the company specializes in the production, distribution, and marketing of stand-up comedy, while also operating Gorilla Comedy+, its premium streaming home for stand-up. Its recent expansion includes partnerships with Nateland, Comedy Central Records, Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud Network, All Things Comedy, and major streaming platforms including Netflix, Peacock, and now Tubi, continuing its mission to connect comedians with audiences around the world.

The Montreal appearance follows a string of recent moves by 800 Pound Gorilla, including a new distribution partnership with Tubi that has brought stand-up specials from comedians such as Ivo Graham, Tom Allen, Tom Gleeson, Dan Tiernan, Helen Bauer, Huge Davies, and Josh Pugh to Tubi UK audiences. The company has also struck distribution partnerships with Nateland and Comedy Central Records and launched Gorilla Comedy+, a streaming platform dedicated to stand-up comedy.

Photo Credit: 800 Pound Gorilla



Photo Credit: 800 Pound Gorilla

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