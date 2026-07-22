PANDA-RAMA to Open at Hong Kong Cultural Centre for HKDance 20th Anniversary

NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. Sign Up

The Hong Kong Dance Company is to stage PANDA-RAMA, a family dance musical, at the Grand Theatre of the Hong Kong Cultural Centre for six performances across four dates — August 8, 9, 15, and 16, 2026 — as part of the International Arts Carnival 2026. Presented by Henderson Land, the production marks the 20th anniversary of the HKDance Children and Youth Troupes and brings together more than 400 young performers alongside professional dancers. The show follows Meng Meng, a girl torn between her musical ambitions and the animal sanctuary her father built, as she forms bonds with neglected animals under the guidance of a giant panda, with the story centering on themes of animal conservation and personal choice. Artistic Director Yang Yuntao leads the production, with concept, artistic coordination, and choreography by Cai Fei, and music composed by Yin Ng.

Family dance musical Panda-rama is a story about protecting animals and chasing dreams. While bringing joy to everyone, the performance also hopes to share the important message of animal conservation with more children. Meng Meng, a girl who dreams of a life in music, is struggling to find creative inspiration. With reluctance, she returns to the sanctuary her father established for neglected animals. Though initially resistant, Meng Meng begins to form deep and heartfelt bonds with these “forgotten creatures” under the guidance of Master Giant Panda. As her father prepares to entrust the shelter to her, Meng Meng is torn between her musical aspirations and her adorable new companions. She has to make a choice.

In celebration of HKDance Children & Youth Troupes 20th Anniversary, alongside the birthdays of the Ocean Park Giant Pandas, the Conservation Partner of Panda-rama, Ocean Park Hong Kong, will present their beloved Whiskers & Friends mascots, Whiskers and Redd, together with the adorable giant inflatable pandas version Ying Ying and Le Le, to join a spectacular "Pantastic" Birthday Party!

Panda-rama is suitable for ages 3 and above. Save up to 20% with our “International Arts Carnival 2026 Group Booking and Package” and “Panda-rama Buddy Package and Family Package” discount scheme.

Don't Miss a Dance News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming