MÁM by TEAĊ DAṀSA to Make Quebec Debut with Danse Danse

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From September 30 to October 4, 2026, Danse Danse will welcome Irish company Teaċ Daṁsa to Théâtre Maisonneuve at Place des Arts for MÁM, a wild celebration where ritual turns into jubilation.

Deeply rooted in the landscapes of the Dingle Peninsula, home territory of choreographer Michael Keegan-Dolan, a mám is a mountain pass, a geographical structure that guides people along a particular path. It is also an obligation, much like the one Keegan-Dolan felt to create this work. Drawing on the rhythms and energy of traditional Irish dance while embracing the freedom of contemporary movement, MÁM explores a deep connection to land, history, mythology, spirituality, and music.

The performance brings together twelve dancers, the seven members of Berlin-based ensemble s t a r g a z e, and virtuoso concertina player Cormac Begley. The result is an immersive encounter between dance and live music, tradition and experimentation.

Premiering in 2019, MÁM has since travelled widely, with eleven European stops in 2026, including England, Scotland, and Denmark. It now comes to Quebec for the first time, marking Danse Danse's first collaboration with an Irish company and introducing Montreal audiences to Teaċ Daṁsa's distinctive approach to movement, music, and storytelling.

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