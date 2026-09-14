MILES BETWEEN THE STARS to Make New York Debut

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Rupture Dance Theater will premiere 'Miles Between the Stars,' a new evening-length work, on Friday, October 2, 2026, at Studio 3R (12 St Marks Pl, New York, NY). Blending contemporary movement, physical theater, and deeply personal storytelling, the work marks a significant milestone for the collaborative duo of Khala Brannigan and Nicholas Daley. Performances will take place at 6:30 PM EDT and 8:30 PM EDT.

'Miles Between the Stars' examines what it means to truly relate—to another person, to ourselves, and to the unknown spaces that exist between us. Born from six years of parallel artistic journeys that gradually braided together, the choreography moves fluidly between the abstract and the unmistakably human. By inviting audiences into a landscape where vulnerability becomes a catalyst for transformation, the piece shifts from witty to raw, mapping the fragile terrain between intimacy and distance, longing and connection.

'We take the intimacy of collaboration as a challenge we pull right into the heart of our work,' says the duo. 'From abstract to plain-as-day, from wry to raw, we confront what it means to relate, building physical theater that lives right at the edge of agency and surrender.'

Performances will run for one night only on October 2, 2026. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online here for the 6:30pm show, and here for the 8:30pm show. Due to the intimate setting of Studio 3R, advanced booking is highly recommended.

About Rupture Dance Theater

Rupture Dance Theater is the collaborative duo of Nicholas Daley and Khala Brannigan. The company collides contemporary movement and deeply personal stories to create physical theater that lives at the edge of agency and surrender. Hatched after six years of parallel journeys in and out of the studio braided together, Rupture Dance Theater challenges the boundaries of collaboration, confronting what it means to relate through work that ranges from the abstract to the raw.

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