Interview: Kiwi Dancer Jasmine Jones on Finding Her Signature Style

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Jasmine is a passionate and dedicated dancer with a strong work ethic who has been dancing since the age of six. Trained in jazz, hip hop, jazz funk, commercial, tap, and contemporary, she earned a place in Parris Goebel’s Bubblegum Dance Crew at age 10 before going on to train for eight years with world-renowned group The Royal Family Dance Crew. During this time, she represented New Zealand at the HHI World Championships four times and performed in sold-out shows and tours across New Zealand, Australia, Europe, England, the UAE, and Singapore. Jasmine has worked with choreographers Kirsten Dodgen, Kiel Tutin, and Kayla Paige, including on numerous K-pop submissions and Skeleton Crews, and recently performed as a backup dancer for Chai at the Aotearoa Music Awards. She also made her screen debut in the 2025 Disney film Zombies 4, playing a Vampire, and continues to pursue her passion for contemporary and commercial dance.

What first inspired your passion for dance, and how did your journey as a dancer begin?

I have been dancing for as long as I can remember, with a particular passion for Hip Hop. My mum first enrolled me in preschool ballet, and even then, I had a clear idea of how I wanted to dance. I insisted on wearing long pants under my tutu to every class and refused to dance without them. It drove my mum crazy, but looking back, it was an early sign of my determination to dance in a way that felt true to me. I was drawn to the energy, individuality and freedom of expression of dance, and it quickly became a huge part of my life. There were endless trips to and from the studio, dinners eaten in the car and countless hours of training. I sacrificed time with my family and friends, but I never resented it, because I knew I was working towards something I was truly passionate about.

At 10 years old, I earned a place in the Royal Family Dance Crew, where I had the incredible opportunity to train under Parris Goebel alongside some of the world’s leading dancers. Being surrounded by dancers at that level taught me what it meant to push myself, work hard and continually strive for the next goal. One of the most defining moments of my journey came at age 11, when I was selected to dance in PSY’s music video, What We Need Is Love. Being part of a professional production at such a young age was an incredible experience and cemented my passion for dance. At that moment, I knew I wanted to dedicate my life to dance.

What has your experience been like dancing in your home country versus the United States?

I recently returned to New Zealand after some time in Los Angeles. I spent time immersing myself in LA's dance community to experience the industry firsthand before making such a significant move, which I am currently in the process of. I have a couple close friends who already made the move, and have witnessed the challenge of being far from family and friends. They've truly inspired me, and in my eyes, confirm that Kiwis can do anything.

One of my biggest takeaways from my time in LA was the importance of a real dance community. I quickly realized that making genuine connections within the industry is key. On the other hand, it's also important to idenitfy what makes me unique in such a competitive industry. I'm lucky to have a strong sense of who I am as a dancer and understand my personal style.

Are there any challenges you’ve faced career wise since your transition?

For multiple yeras I suffered from RED-S (Relative Energy Deficiency in sport) which is a health condition caused by not eating enough calories to support the energy my body burns thorugh exercise and daily life. Unfortunately in the past, due to my lack of knowledge, I didn't understand that I needed to fuel my body through food to sustain my health. During the years in the height of RED-S, I had no menstrual periods, fatigued easily, and stress fractures were a common occurance. Having this condition left me with low energy to cope with training and performing at an advanced level and I struggled to understand why. Luckily, with the help of my mom and professional sports specialist, I learned how to best fuel my body and learn about the relationship between high-demand exercise and food. I completed a certification in advanced health including training and nutrition. Through my own experience, I hope to educate other dancers on how important it is to look after your body.

Looking back on your career so far, what have been some of your most meaningful experiences, proudest accomplishments, or career highlights?

One of my biggest career highlights was landing a role as a core vampire dancer and actor in the hit Disney+ Zombies franchise movies. I'm very thankful to have been cast and loved every minute of being on set. The opportunity to explore combining dance, acting, and performing infront of the camera was extremely exciting. Another huge highlight was being invited to perform in Malaysia alongisde former members of The Royal Family, performing with French rapper BigBen. Dancing infront of Prince of Johor and the Royal Family was an unfortgettable experience. It was one of those moments where I could truly appreciate all the opportunities that dance has given me. Dancing alongside some of my childhood crew made it an incredibly special feeling—one I’ll always cherish.The final highlight of my career thus far has been the places that dance has taken me. I've been incredibley fortunate to dance in countries including Scotland, Australia, Israel, Bugaria, Latvia, and more. Although I was traveling primarily to dance and perform, I also loved being able to experience different cultures and lifestyles along the way.

What are you most excited about as you look toward the future?

I'm most excited for the opportunities I've been given to work with different choreographers and artists and to experience the dance industry on a much larger scale. I feel so lucky that I am about to work alongside some of the most talented people in the industry. I'm also excited to pass on my knowledge and creativity to others in a LA studio environment. What excites me the most is being surrounded by others who are just as passionate about dance as I am. Lastly, I loved every minute of my time in LA, and I'm incredibly excited to begin this next chapter, working with my new US agency and pursuing the exciting opportunities I have lined up.

Photography Credits: Tam Creative, Rachel Soh

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