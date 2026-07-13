CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Announces U.S. & Canada Tour

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TCG Entertainment, the leading producer of live entertainment announced its all-new Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland tour across the U.S. and Canada. A must-see holiday event and beloved family tradition, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland begins in November with two productions visiting more than 50 cities. Tickets go on sale July 17 at www.CirqueMusica.com.

Reimagined for 2026, this all-new production features favorite holiday music and a bold lineup of breathtaking cirque acts. From gravity-defying aerialists to edge-of-your-seat acrobatics, each moment is crafted to feel more immersive, dreamlike and emotionally resonant than ever before.

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland 2026 invites audiences into a luminous and immersive world where time bends and wonder takes over. When our heroes are swept into an enchanting winter realm, they begin to rediscover something unexpected—the magic, curiosity and joy they thought they had outgrown.

The production brings together elite performers from around the globe to create a visually stunning and musically rich holiday experience for audiences of all ages. In select markets, guests can enhance their visit with a VIP experience, offering exclusive behind-the-scenes access, cast meet-and-greets and interactive photo opportunities.

“We wanted this year’s production to feel transportive in a completely new way—something that doesn’t just celebrate the holidays but makes audiences feel like they’ve stepped inside them,” said Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment and Producer of Cirque Musica. “It’s a fresh take on a beloved tradition and unlike anything audiences have seen from Cirque Musica in its 17-year history.”

2026 Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland Tour Dates:



(Additional markets in the U.S. and Canada will be announced later this summer)

11/19/2026 Wabash IN Honeywell Center - Ford Theater

11/21/2026 Whitewater WI Young PAC

11/22/2026 Burnsville MN Ames Center

11/24/2026 Erie PA Warner Theatre

11/25/2026 Greensburg PA Palace Theatre

11/25/2026 Sioux City IA Orpheum Theater

11/26/2026 Kitchener ON Centre in The Square

11/27/2026 Lowell MA Lowell Memorial Auditorium

11/28/2026 Albany NY The Palace Theatre

11/29/2026 Cranston RI Park Theatre

12/1/2026 Regina SK Casino Regina

12/2/2026 Reading PA Santander Arena and Santander Performing Arts Center

12/3/2026 Windsor ON Caesars Windsor

12/4/2026 Rochester NY Kodak Center

12/4/2026 Everett WA Angel Of The Winds Arena

12/5/2026 Marietta OH Peoples Bank Theatre

12/6/2026 Kennewick WA Toyota Center Kennewick

12/8/2026 Cleveland MS Bologna PAC

12/8/2026 Folsom CA Harris Center

12/9/2026 Escondido CA California Center for the Arts - Concert Hall

12/9/2026 Lexington KY Lexington Opera House

12/10/2026 Salem VA Salem Civic Center

12/11/2026 Los Angeles CA Orpheum Theatre

12/11/2026 Clarksville TN F&M Bank Arena

12/12/2026 Laughlin NV Edgewater Casino Resort

12/12/2026 New Buffalo MI Silver Creek Event Center (Four Winds Casino Resort)

12/13/2026 Prescott AZ Findlay Toyota Center

12/15/2026 Louisville KY Palace Theatre

12/15/2026 Co. Springs CO Pike's Peak

12/16/2026 Richmond VA Altria

12/16/2026 Loveland CO Blue Arena

12/17/2026 Denver CO Bellco Theatre

12/18/2026 Clearwater FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

12/18/2026 Santa Fe NM Buffalo Thunder Casino

12/19/2026 Ocala FL Circle Square Cultural Center

12/19/2026 Mesa AZ Mesa Arts Center

12/20/2026 Sarasota FL Van Wezel Performing Art Hall

12/20/2026 El Paso TX Abraham Chavez Theatre

12/21/2026 Dallas TX Winspear Opera House

12/21/2026 Jacksonville FL Florida Theatre

12/22/2026 Dallas TX Winspear Opera House

12/22/2026 Fort Pierce FL Sunrise Theater

12/23/2026 Dallas TX Winspear Opera House

12/24/2026 Cedar Park TX H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

12/26/2026 Palm Beach FL Glazer Hall

12/26/2026 Ardmore OK Jerome Westheimer Center For The Performing Arts

12/27/2026 Fort Lauderdale FL The Parker

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland is an unforgettable experience for the entire family to enjoy – a circus experience infused with the holiday classics we all love. Experience the magic live and step into a holiday world you won’t want to leave. For tickets and more information, visit www.CirqueMusica.com.

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