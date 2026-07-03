THE ROYAL BALLET's Marcelino Sambé Reflects on Dance, Performance, and Purpose

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A new video from THE ROYAL BALLET features Principal dancer Marcelino Sambé speaking candidly about his relationship with performance, tracing his path from childhood movement to life as a professional dancer at the Royal Opera House. The clip, posted to the Royal Opera House's YouTube channel, was created in partnership with Sofas & Stuff.

In the video, Sambé reflects on what draws him to the stage, describing dance as the space where emotion, expression, and connection come most naturally to him. "When I dance, I'm telling my full truth," he says, framing performance not simply as a craft but as a means of honest communication between artist and audience. He discusses how that sense of purpose has remained consistent throughout his career.

The Royal Opera House, based at Covent Garden in London, is home to both THE ROYAL BALLET and the Royal Opera. The company has been active in sharing behind-the-scenes and artist-focused content alongside its main stage programming, offering audiences a closer look at the individuals who make up the company.

The Royal Ballet and Opera has faced a period of significant institutional change recently. The organization announced plans to cut 64 roles as part of efforts to remain financially sustainable, and First Soloist Valentino Zucchetti recently announced his departure after 16 years with the company.

More on Royal Opera House Recent Articles Video: Inside the Costume Care Behind MAYERLING at the Royal Opera House

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