World Music Institute to Present Sitar Maestro Niladri Kumaar

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Sitar maestro Niladri Kumar will perform at Adler Hall at the New York Society for Ethical Culture, presenting a program drawing on his longtime creative partnership with the late Zakir Hussain.

Kumar, known for his innovative approach to Indian music and his electric sitar, or zitar, developed a celebrated musical dialogue with Hussain over the course of their collaboration. Their sitar-tabla partnership included a sold-out World Music Institute appearance at the Skirball Center in 2022.

Their collaboration is also preserved in The Space Between the Notes, a live recording from Mumbai, India, capturing the only documented full performance by Kumar and Hussain together.

The upcoming concert will draw from the pair's musical and personal bond, bringing repertoire associated with their collaborations into a new live setting.

Kumar will be joined by Agnelo Fernandes on keyboards, Sambit Chatterjee on drums and Satyajit Talwalkar on tabla. The program will feature original compositions alongside selections closely connected to Kumar's work with Hussain.

The performance will take place at Adler Hall at the New York Society for Ethical Culture, located at 2 West 64th Street in Manhattan. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the performance beginning at 8 p.m.

Advance tickets are $45, with day-of-show tickets priced at $55.

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