WINTERREISE Masterclass With Christian Gerhaher Opens Applications in Tuscany

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Applications are now open for the inaugural Winterreise Masterclass and Symposium presented by the Science & Music Foundation. At the heart of the programme is Christian Gerhaher, who, together with James Cheung, will guide young singers through an intensive exploration of Franz Schubert's celebrated song cycle in the unique setting of Tuscany.

The event will take place from 5–12 March 2027 in Montecastelli and is open to advanced art song singers from around the world. Its focus is an in-depth artistic engagement with Schubert's Winterreise—a work that has been central to Christian Gerhaher's artistic life for decades. His interpretations of Schubert's songs are widely regarded as benchmark interpretations.

Throughout the masterclass, participants will work in individual coaching sessions and group classes on interpretation, textual understanding, musical expression, and the artistic partnership between singer and pianist. The programme will also include lectures by Philipp Bonhoeffer and Michael Bastian Weiß, as well as opportunities for discussion and exchange with the faculty and fellow participants.

On 8 March, Christian Gerhaher and James Cheung will perform Othmar Schoeck's Elegie. The masterclass will conclude on 12 March with a performance of Winterreise by the active participants, accompanied by James Cheung at the piano.

Located in the medieval village of Montecastelli, the Science & Music Foundation offers an exceptional setting for focused artistic work and international exchange. Combining world-class artistic mentorship with an atmosphere of concentration and collaboration, the Winterreise Masterclass provides a unique platform for the next generation of art song interpreters.

Applications are now open. A total of six singers will be selected, with the 24 songs of Winterreise divided equally among them for the final performance. Full details regarding eligibility, application requirements, deadlines, and the course schedule are available on the Science & Music Foundation website.

In addition to active participants, auditors are warmly welcome and may now register to attend the Art Song Masterclass in Montecastelli. More information.

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