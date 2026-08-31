Tarmo Peltokoski to Lead HK Phil in Mahler's Symphony No. 8 as New Music Director

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The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra will embark on a new chapter with its new Music Director, Tarmo Peltokoski. To inaugurate his tenure, Peltokoski will lead the HK Phil in the orchestra's long-awaited premiere of Gustav Mahler's Symphony no. 8 at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre, bringing together an extraordinary roster of world-class soloists and choirs for a monumental musical event.

Tarmo Peltokoski said: “I am honoured and thrilled to embark on my first season as Music Director of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra. My inaugural concert will feature Mahler's Eighth Symphony, a piece reserved for the most special and rare occasions. Known as the 'Symphony of a Thousand', it stands as one of the greatest human statements of the 20th century. This landmark performance for Hong Kong not only marks the HK Phil's premiere of the work but also completes our long-awaited exploration of all of Mahler's symphonies. It will be an unforgettable musical feast.”

Symphony of a Thousand: A Milestone for the HK Phil

Few works rival the scale and ambition of Mahler's Eighth Symphony. Nicknamed the 'Symphony of Thousand' for its enormous performing forces, it brings together a massive orchestra, multiple choirs, and eight vocal soloists. Composed in two parts, it combines the medieval Latin hymn Veni, Creator Spiritus with the final scene of Goethe's Faust. Peltokoski describes the work as 'cosmic, universal, heavenly, uniting,' and filled with 'some of the deepest, most primitive aspects of our existence.' This landmark performance marks the HK Phil's long-awaited first encounter with one of the greatest achievements in the orchestral repertoire.

Joining the performances are distinguished international and Hong Kong soloists Jacquelyn Wagner, Chen Reiss, Louise Kwong, Catriona Morison, Sasha Cooke, Tuomas Katajala, Rinalds Kandalincevs, and Shenyang, alongside a combined choir comprising the HK Phil Chorus, London Philharmonic Choir, The Hong Kong Children's Choir and The Learners Chorus.

Finnish conductor Tarmo Peltokoski has been hailed as “a talent of a century” and “the Finnish wonder-conductor” by Tagesspiegel. In the 2026/27 season, he begins his tenure as Music Director of the HK Phil, having served as Music Director Designate in the preceding season. He also serves as Music Director of the Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse as well as Principal Guest Conductor of the Rotterdams Philharmonisch Orkest. He is continuing his three-year residency as “Exklusivkünstler” at Konzerthaus Dortmund, which began in the 2025/26 season. He has been Principal Guest Conductor of The Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen since 2022.

In his inaugural season as the HK Phil's Music Director, Peltokoski will conduct six major programmes, featuring monumental symphonic works, acclaimed guest artists, and the orchestra's signature annual outdoor mega-concert. He will also lead the orchestra on a four-country, eight-city European tour, in addition to performances in Guangzhou and Beijing.

Ballot Arrangements

“Tarmo Peltokoski Conducts Mahler 8” will be held on 7 November 2026 (Sat) at 5PM and 8 November 2026 (Sun) at 3PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets priced at $2,080, $1,480, $880 and $680 will be sold via real-name registration ballot ticketing arrangement. Online registration for the ballot will be accepted from 16 September 2026 (Wed) to 17 September 2026 (Thu) at URBTIX. Further details will be announced on the URBTIX website.

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