Sphinx Organization Reveals 30th Anniversary Season Highlights

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The Sphinx Organization has announced its 30th anniversary season in 2026-2027. Highlights include nationwide touring by the Sphinx Virtuosi, the organization's self-conducted string orchestra described as 'top-notch...more essential at this moment than ever' (The New York Times) and having 'immeasurable power, unwavering command, and soulful beauty' (The Washington Post), in its new program American Dialogues featuring mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges, including Sphinx Virtuosi's annual presentation at Carnegie Hall on October 16, 2026, as well as its annual convening SphinxConnect: Legacy Forward and the 30th Annual Sphinx Competition taking place from January 20-23, 2027 in Detroit and streamed online. Focused on increasing representation in classical music and celebrating excellence, Sphinx programs serve beginner students, seasoned classical music professionals, cultural entrepreneurs, and administrators.

"With professional polish and populist energy," the Sphinx Virtuosi "lights up Carnegie Hall annually" (New York Classical Review), and for its 30th anniversary season, the ensemble returns to the Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage on October 16, 2026 at 7:30 PM with its brand-new American Dialogues program. Marking the 250th anniversary of the United States, American Dialogues celebrates the nation's ever-evolving story through newly commissioned works and reimagined classics that give voice to shared ideals and diverse perspectives, performed on tour in fall 2026 and spring 2027.

The Carnegie Hall performance opens with the New York premiere of rising multidisciplinary composer Rachel McFarlane's titular American Dialogue, followed by Igor Stravinsky's Concerto in D, the composer's first work as a naturalized American citizen, and the "Blues" movement from Maurice Ravel's Violin Sonata, a tribute to the quintessentially American genre. Violinist Amaryn Olmeda, winner of first prize and the audience choice award at the 24th Annual Sphinx Competition, joins the orchestra for Fritz Kreisler's Recitativo and Scherzo and Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson's Louisiana Blues Strut before the Sphinx Virtuosi performs Sphinx Medal of Excellence winner Jessie Montgomery's Banner, a vibrant exploration of heritage and transformation. Finally, GRAMMY Award-winning mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges, praised for her "plush-voiced mezzo-soprano" (The New York Times), joins as soloist for the New York premiere of Damien Geter's Declaration, a bold new song cycle with a libretto by Sphinx Organization founder and poet-journalist Aaron P. Dworkin.

The evening begins with a pre-concert gala at 5:00 PM in The Russian Tea Room, honoring actor, artist, and cultural visionary Delroy Lindo, a luminous voice in American storytelling.

Sphinx Virtuosi tours its American Dialogues program to venues across the country this season, including University of Notre Dame in Indiana on October 14, 2026 at 7:30 PM; University Musical Society in Ann Arbor, Michigan on October 18, 2026 at 4:00 PM; Tuesday Musical Association in Akron, Ohio on October 20, 2026 at 7:30 PM; Philadelphia Chamber Music Society marking Sphinx Virtuosi's Philadelphia debut on October 23, 2026 at 7:30 PM; and Anna H. Wang Concert Series in Columbia, MD on October 24, 2026 at 7:00 PM. The touring program features the McFarlane, Geter, Montgomery, Ravel, and Stravinsky, in addition to Roberto Sierra's Sinfonietta for Strings, a musical dialogue between the European classical tradition and the Afro-Caribbean rhythms of Sierra's native Puerto Rico.

Further national touring pairs Florence Price's String Quartet No. 2, II. Andante Cantabile, a deeply lyrical movement from Price's second string quartet, with the McFarlane, Sierra, Montgomery, Ravel, and Stravinsky. These stops include Armstrong International Cultural Foundation in Edmond, OK on October 27, 2026 at 7:30 PM; Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, Massachusetts on February 14, 2027 at 3:00 PM; Duke Arts in Durham, North Carolina on February 21, 2027 at 7:00 PM; The Madison Center in Phoenix, Arizona on February 24, 2027 at 6:00 PM; and DePaul University School of Music in Chicago, Illinois on February 28, 2027 at 3:00 PM.

At the heart of the anniversary season is SphinxConnect: Legacy Forward, the largest and longest-standing global convening dedicated to excellence and inclusion in classical music, taking place from January 21 to 23, 2027 at the Detroit Marriott Renaissance Center. This convening brings together musicians, educators, arts entrepreneurs, advocates, administrators, funders, and students for an enriching experience. With dynamic sessions designed to inspire, ignite action, and foster collaboration, attendees will hear from more than distinguished speakers, including keynote addresses by industry luminaries and trailblazers.

To reduce barriers to access, SphinxConnect is offered with both in-person and virtual attendance options, with sessions being streamed, recorded, and uploaded to YouTube following the convening (unless noted otherwise in the schedule).

Additionally, for the first time, Sphinx Organization will announce the recipients of the 2027 Sphinx Medals of Excellence - its highest honor, recognizing visionary leaders shaping the future of the arts - live at the conference. Sphinx annually awards the Medals of Excellence to three artists who, early in their career, demonstrate artistic excellence, outstanding work ethic, a spirit of determination, and an ongoing commitment to leadership and their communities.

From January 20 to January 23, 2027 at Detroit's Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, Sphinx will host the 30th Annual Sphinx Competition, a national competition for string musicians that transforms lives by celebrating artistic talent, providing career advancement opportunities, and addressing systemic obstacles within Black and Latino communities. Finalists in both divisions have the opportunity to perform with the professional Sphinx Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Daniel Bartholomew Poyser. The orchestra will be joined by Sphinx's Exigence vocal ensemble under the direction of Eugene Rogers in a Detroit premiere of Good News Mass is a contemporary classical-gospel orchestral composition by Grammy-nominated composer Carlos Simon, who is a recipient of the Sphinx Medal of Excellence. Competition Finalists are comprised of top professionals from around the country and compete for a total of more than $100,000 in prizes, including the top Robert Frederick Smith Prize. All semi-finalists and finalists have access to scholarships and fine instruments through the Sphinx Music Assistance Fund. The 2027 jury includes Joseph Conyers, Zuill Bailey, Stefan Jackiw, Jennifer Stumm, and María Catalina Prieto.

Performance Dates

October 14, 2026: University of Notre Dame (Notre Dame, IN)

October 16, 2026: Carnegie Hall (New York, NY) feat. Violinist Amaryn Olmeda

October 18, 2026: University Musical Society (Ann Arbor, MI)

October 20, 2026: Tuesday Musical Association (Akron, OH)

October 23, 2026: Philadelphia Chamber Music Society (Philadelphia, PA)

October 24, 2026: Anna H. Wang Concert Series (Columbia, MD)

October 27, 2026: Armstrong International Cultural Foundation (Edmond, OK)

February 14, 2027: Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum (Boston, MA)

February 21, 2027: Duke Arts (Durham, NC)

February 24, 2027: The Madison Center (Phoenix, AZ)

February 28, 2027: DePaul University School of Music (Chicago, IL)

January 20-23, 2027: SphinxConnect: Legacy Forward & 30th Annual Sphinx Competition



Photo Credit: Scott Jackson

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