Simone Porter and More Join Hawaii Symphony Orchestra Concert Following Renée Fleming's Withdrawal

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The Hawaii Symphony Orchestra (HSO) today announced a program change for its Season Finale concert on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at the Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall. Renowned soprano Renée Fleming has been advised by her medical team to rest and will be unable to travel to Hawaii or perform with the orchestra due to illness.

"Renée Fleming regrets that illness is preventing her from travelling to Hawaii to sing with the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra," said Fleming's team in a statement. "She looks forward to rescheduling this special concert at a later date."

The Hawaii Symphony Orchestra extends its warmest wishes for her full and speedy recovery and looks forward to welcoming her to Hawaii in the future.

In response, HSO Music & Artistic Director Dane Lam and the orchestra's artistic team have assembled a new Season Finale program celebrating Hawaii's artistic excellence, featuring internationally acclaimed violinist Simone Porter, a world premiere by HSO Composer-in-Residence Michael-Thomas Foumai, and Gustav Holst's monumental orchestral masterpiece, The Planets.

"What kind of HSO season finale does our community deserve?" said Lam. "This was at the front of my mind when I learnt that Renée Fleming was unable to join us in Hawaii for this weekend's concert. And so, the entire artistic team sprang into action to craft a program befitting this brilliant orchestra in this most special of communities.

"I am so grateful to Simone Porter for agreeing to join us at such short notice. Simone was last with us very early in my tenure as Music Director, when she gave an unforgettable rendition of the Sibelius Violin Concerto. On Sunday she'll play an evergreen of the violin repertoire - the Bruch Concerto - in what will surely be another incandescent performance.

"We're also treated to a world premiere from our Composer in Residence, Michael-Thomas Foumai. ʻĀina Hānau is Michael's collaboration with Hawaii's own former Poet Laureate and friend of the orchestra, Brandy Nālani McDougall, in this homage to Mauna Kea, a marriage of words and music that is uniquely Hawaii.

"Of course, the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra - the orchestra for all of Hawaii - is comprised of 84 world-class musicians and soloists in their own right. And what better opportunity to showcase the talent we have residing, performing, and teaching here than Holst's The Planets. More than a vivid musical depiction of the planets, this piece for huge orchestra allows each of our musicians to shine as individuals and as the mighty orchestra we all know and love.

"Our HSO Season Finale turns mere grapes into the ultimate Premier Cru. Join me and the HSO ʻohana to celebrate the successes of the past year as we look to the future of this great orchestra for this great state."

Porter returns to Honolulu after her acclaimed 2023 performance of the Sibelius Violin Concerto with HSO. Recognized for her passionate artistry, interpretive depth, and vibrant stage presence, she has appeared with many of the world's leading orchestras, including the New York Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Seattle Symphony, and Pittsburgh Symphony. A recipient of the prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant, Porter continues to captivate audiences around the globe with performances that combine technical brilliance and emotional connection.

The evening will also feature the world premiere of ʻĀina Hānau (Birth Land), an HSO commission by Michael-Thomas Foumai with text by former Hawaii State Poet Laureate Brandy Nālani McDougall. The work pays tribute to Mauna Kea through a uniquely Hawaiʻi fusion of poetry and orchestral music.

The concert concludes with Holst's The Planets, one of the most celebrated orchestral works of the twentieth century and a spectacular showcase for the artistry and versatility of Hawaiʻi's own symphony orchestra.

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