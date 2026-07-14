Calgary Philharmonic to Welcome Ilan Kumaranayake Mendel as Resident Conductor

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The Calgary Philharmonic has announced Canadian conductor Ilan Kumaranayake Mendel will take to the podium as the Orchestra's next Resident Conductor, beginning in the 2026/2027 Season.

Mendel was selected as Resident Conductor of the Calgary Phil following a rigorous audition and interview process with applicants from across Canada. The Resident Conductor position, an endowed chair generously supported by Mary Rozsa de Coquet, provides an opportunity for early-career conductors to further develop their conducting and leadership skills. Mendel will play a key role with the Phil's Artistic team, leading selected Education, Community, Pops, and Specials programs. Mendel's appointment comes at an exciting time for the Calgary Phil as it continues its search for a new Music Director and welcomes back Karen Kamensek as Principal Guest Conductor for the upcoming season.

'We are thrilled to welcome Ilan as Resident Conductor,' says Andrea Davison, Director, Artistic + Education at the Calgary Phil. 'He brings passion for orchestral music and vision for engaging audiences. We look forward to the creativity, energy, and fresh perspectives Ilan will bring to our orchestra and to Calgary.'

Originally from Halifax, Mendel holds an Artist Diploma in Trombone from The Glenn Gould School at The Royal Conservatory of Music and was a recipient of the Tim and Frances Price Scholarship. He also holds a Bachelor of Music in Trombone Performance from the University of Toronto. He previously served as the inaugural Assistant Conductor of the Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra, whom he has led in performances at Roy Thomson Hall and at the Blossom Music Center (Cleveland, OH). He has also held artistic leadership roles with student and emerging artist ensembles, including as the Managing Artistic Director of the Toronto Chamber Symphony and the Artistic Director of the Bloor-Annex Brass Ensemble. Mendel has also conducted the University of Toronto Contemporary Music Ensemble, the University of Toronto Trombone Choir, and has appeared as a guest conductor with the Nova Scotia Youth Wind Ensemble. In summer 2026, he serves as an Assistant Conductor at the National Academy Orchestra of Canada, resident ensemble of the Brott Music Festival. He has previously participated in the Young Conductors Residency at the Jack Long National Honour Band (formerly the Denis Wick Canadian Wind Orchestra). Mendel made his conducting debut in 2019 with his own composition, Emergence, which was the winner of the Helen Dahlstrom Award from the Canadian Federation of Music Teachers' Associations.

Mendel makes his Calgary Phil debut on September 9, 2026, leading the Orchestra at the free Alpine Park community concert. Keep an eye out for him on the podium at the following performances:

Brookfield Place holiday concert — November 17 (free)

Traditional Christmas — December 8, 9, and 10

Stayin' Alive: The Bee Gees and Beyond with Rajaton — January 15 and 16

A Robert Munsch Storytime — January 17

BUGS! Le Carnaval des insectes — March 7

Songs + Soul: Celeigh Cardinal with Orchestra — April 17

Peter and the Wolf with the Old Trout Puppet Workshop — May 16

All three of 2026/2027's Education Concerts

In addition to his concert duties, Mendel will serve as an ambassador for the Calgary Phil both here in the city and beyond. He will also work closely with the Education + Outreach team, assisting in the planning of education and community programs and initiatives.

'I am delighted to be joining the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra and to join the remarkable work it does in the community,' says Ilan Mendel. 'The opportunity to connect with the wonderful musicians of the Orchestra and contribute to the Orchestra's artistic and outreach initiatives is truly exciting.'

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