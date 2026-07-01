SUNDAY BEST Chamber Music Series to Launch at St Oswald's

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St Oswald's, Parkside, renowned for its beautiful architecture and acoustics, will launch Sunday Best, a new 3 concert chamber music series.

St Oswald's director of music, Dr Paul Henning said, “For more than a century, music-making has been an integral part of life at St Oswald's. The congregation believes music, and the arts more broadly, are essential to fostering connection, enriching community life and enabling people to flourish.”

In 2024, with input from leading Adelaide collaborative pianist Jamie Cock, the parish purchased a Yamaha C5 grand piano. Following a successful recital to celebrate the new piano, Jamie c*ckoffered to curate a chamber music series.

Drawing on his work with many of South Australia's leading musicians, including members of the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, he created three diverse programs.

Jamie said, “The musicians for Sunday Best have each crafted innovative and imaginative hour-long programs. For Something Old, Something New, violist Justin Julian and I explore 20th-century viola masterpieces that draw inspiration from the music of Dowland and Beethoven.”

For Shining Lights, Mitch Berick, Principal Bass Clarinet of the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, pairs the much-loved Mozart Clarinet Quintet with the rarely performed Clarinet Quintet by Coleridge-Taylor.

Closing the 2026 series, acclaimed guitarist Slava Grigoryan and renowned cellist Sharon Grigoryan will present Kaleidoscope, a program that moves seamlessly between classical, Latin jazz and contemporary Australian music, showcasing their artistry that has made them two of Australia's most celebrated musicians.

With seating limited to 140, audiences are encouraged to book early to secure their place.

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