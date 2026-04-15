S.E.M. Ensemble Will Present Free Concert at Bohemian National Hall

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S.E.M. Ensemble, under the direction of Petr Kotik, will present VOICES & INSTRUMENTS, a program of Kotik’s music set to texts by Gertrude Stein, on April 22 at Bohemian National Hall.

The program will include Many Many Women (1975–1978), a work for six voices and six wind instruments based on Stein’s novella, performed by members of the S.E.M. Ensemble. The concert will also feature String Quartet No. 1 “Erinnerungen an Jan” (2007–2010), performed by the Glass Clouds Ensemble.

The performance coincides with the release of a 2022 recording of Many Many Women on the Sub Rosa label.

CAST AND MUSICIANS

S.E.M. Ensemble performers will include Zen Wu and Rocky Duval (sopranos), Padraic Costello and Nathan Fletcher (tenors), James Gregory and Nicholas Hay (basses), Petr Kotik and Roberta Michel (flutes), Sam Jones and Cha Changhyun (trumpets), and William Lang and Jennifer Baker (trombones).

The Glass Clouds Ensemble string quartet will feature Raina Arnett (violin I), Holly Workman (violin II), Noémie Chemali (viola), and Kelcey Howell (cello).

Founded in 1970, S.E.M. Ensemble focuses on contemporary music influenced by the New York School of composers. The Glass Clouds Ensemble, founded in 2022, is a chamber music collective dedicated to new and collaborative work.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Bohemian National Hall

321 East 73rd Street, New York

Wednesday, April 22 at 7:00 p.m.

Admission is free with RSVP.

A preview performance will take place at Willow Place Auditorium in Brooklyn on Monday, April 20 at 7:00 p.m. Admission is also free with RSVP.