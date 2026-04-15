Pianist Ursula Oppens to Perform at FORTISSSSIMO MINI PIANO FESTIVAL in NYC

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Pianist Ursula Oppens will appear in solo recital on the Zürcher Gallery 2026 Fortissssimo Mini Piano Festival on Thursday evening, May 7, 2026, at 8 p.m. (33 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10012.) Ms. Oppens performs works by two legendary American composers: Elliott Carter Night Fantasies, and Frederic Rzewski The People United Will Never Be Defeated.

Admission is free for this recital; suggested donation is $25 for the general public and $20 for students. For more information, please visit the Gallery's event page.

Ursula Oppens, a legend among American pianists, is widely admired particularly for her original and perceptive readings of new music, but also for her knowing interpretations of the standard repertoire. No other artist alive today has commissioned and premiered more new works for the piano that have entered the permanent repertoire.

An acclaimed recording artist with five Grammy nominations to her credit, Ms. Oppens is renowned for her cult classic The People United Will Never Be Defeated by the late iconoclastic composer Frederic Rzewski. That 1979 release, for the Vanguard label, marked her first Grammy nomination. In 2016 she put out a new recording of The People United Will Never Be Defeated, also nominated for a Grammy, and earlier Grammy nominations were for Winging It: Piano Music of John Corigliano; Oppens Plays Carter; a recording of the complete piano works of Elliott Carter for Cedille Records (also named a "Best of the Year" selection by The New York Times long-time music critic Allan Kozinn); and Piano Music of Our Time featuring compositions by John Adams, Elliott Carter, Julius Hemphill, and Conlon Nancarrow for the Music and Arts label. Ms. Oppens recently added to her extensive discography by releasing Fantasy: Oppens plays Kaminsky in 2021 for the Cedille label. She also recorded Piano Songs, a collaboration with Meredith Monk, as well as a two-piano CD for Cedille Records devoted to Visions de l'Amen of Oliver Messiaen and Debussy's En blanc et noir performed with pianist Jerome Lowenthal.

During the pandemic, Ms. Oppens has concertized both live and online. In May 2021 she was chosen to re-open the New York City Bargemusic series in person.