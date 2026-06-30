Photos: National Open Youth Orchestra #Thisisourorchestra Tour Begins At London's Barbican Centre

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The National Open Youth Orchestra – composed of 18 musicians from our five regional NOYO Ensembles, opened its #Thisisourorchestra tour at London's Barbican Centre. Check out photos from the concert!

The National Open Youth Orchestra – composed of 18 musicians from our five regional NOYO Ensembles, will be part of the iconic BBC Proms this year. They will be joined on stage by thirteen guest musicians from our partner BBC National Orchestra of Wales (BBC NOW), for three relaxed concerts in Cardiff, London (schools concert) and finally, Bristol Beacon as part of the BBC Proms – under the baton of formidable conductor Alice Farnham.

#ThisIsOurOrchestra, the theme of our tour, was born from our collaboration with composer Charlotte Harding who wrote a new piece for us, co-commissioned with the BBC: The Orchestra: a Young Person's Guide, reimagining Britten's Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra.

Join in to hear a wide-ranging mix of sounds and instruments, from strings, brass and harp to accordion, saxophones, synthesisers and the Clarion, which Evie Read will play with her hand and NOYO alumnus and soloist Alessandro Vazzana with head movement.

Alongside Charlotte Harding's new commission, they will perform selections from Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, Florence Price's Juba Dance, Michael Betteridge's Soaring Through Sparks (featuring soloist Alessandro Vazzana), and Barriers by NOYO alumnus Oliver Cross, a work reflecting on access and belonging in music.

Upcoming dates include: 30th July 2026, 3pm – Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff. Buy your Cardiff concert ticket.; and 9th August 2026, 2.30pm – BBC Proms, Bristol Beacon.



Themed #ThisIsOurOrchestra, the National Open Youth Orchestra tour kicked off at the Barbican Centre on 30 July 2026 with guest players from BBC National Orchestra of Wales.The world's first disabled-



Themed #ThisIsOurOrchestra, the National Open Youth Orchestra tour kicked off at the Barbican Centre on 30 July 2026 with guest players from BBC National Orchestra of Wales.The world's first disabled-



Themed #ThisIsOurOrchestra, the National Open Youth Orchestra tour kicked off at the Barbican Centre on 30 July 2026 with guest players from BBC National Orchestra of Wales.The world's first disabled-



Themed #ThisIsOurOrchestra, the National Open Youth Orchestra tour kicked off at the Barbican Centre on 30 July 2026 with guest players from BBC National Orchestra of Wales.The world's first disabled-



Themed #ThisIsOurOrchestra, the National Open Youth Orchestra tour kicked off at the Barbican Centre on 30 July 2026 with guest players from BBC National Orchestra of Wales.The world's first disabled-



#ThisIsOurOrchestra at the Barbican Centre

#ThisIsOurOrchestra at the Barbican Centre

#ThisIsOurOrchestra at the Barbican Centre

#ThisIsOurOrchestra at the Barbican Centre

#ThisIsOurOrchestra at the Barbican Centre

#ThisIsOurOrchestra at the Barbican Centre

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