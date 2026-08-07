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LPR presents pianoFORTEpianoFORTE! in The Heart of the Matter on September 23rd

Beth Levin, Kathleen Supové and Ethan Iverson will perform at (le) Poisson Rouge in Manhattan.

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LPR presents pianoFORTEpianoFORTE! in The Heart of the Matter on September 23rd

(le) Poisson Rouge will present pianoFORTEpianoFORTE! in The Heart of the Matter on Wednesday, September 23rd at 7:30pm. Comprised of pianists Kathleen Supové, Beth Levin, and Ethan Iverson, pianoFORTEpianoFORTE! offers an extraordinary program, including a celebration of the 100th birthday of John Coltrane to the precise day, Beethoven's Sonata No. 28 in A major, Op. 101, and the world premiere of Homage to 'Winnsboro Cotton Mill Blues' composed and performed by Kathleen Supové, as well as works of Ethan Iverson, Missy Mazzoli, and Randall Woolf.

ON THE PROGRAM

Beth Levin
Piano Sonata No. 28 in A major, Op. 101 — Ludwig van Beethoven

Kathleen Supové
American Ballads
Leadville Pantoum — Randall Woolf, Poem by Megan Duffy
Isabelle Eberhardt Dreams of Pianos — Missy Mazzoli
*Homage to 'Winnsboro Cotton Mill Blues' — Kathleen Supové (*World Premiere)

Ethan Iverson
Blue Train — John Coltrane
Mr. P.C. — John Coltrane
Spiritual — John Coltrane
Cosmic Cycle — Ethan Iverson

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