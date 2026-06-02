Orpheus Chamber Orchestra to Launch 2026/27 Season With Carnegie Hall Programs and European Tour

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The conductorless GRAMMY-Award winning Orpheus Chamber Orchestra has revealed its 2026/27 season, reflecting its signature style of musical democracy, new collaborations, and fresh commissions, shared across local and global audiences. The season features collaborations with Branford Marsalis, Isata Kanneh-Mason, Lucas and Arthur Jussen, Anthony McGill, Garrick Ohlsson, Paul Huang, and Nobuyuki Tsuji.

Tickets here for all upcoming events, including the June 10 Annual Gala honoring Clark's Botanicals founder Francesco Clark and his husband, Global Infrastructure Partners' Alberto Mihelcic Bazzana at Guastavino's in New York City.

With GRAMMY Award-winning violinist Anne Akiko Meyers as its new Artistic Partner, Orpheus will launch its upcoming season at its New York home with three Carnegie Hall programs spotlighting the next generation of musical stars. The lineup includes commissioned world premiere scores from acclaimed composers Brian Nabors and Katie Jenkins, and a bespoke arrangement of Dvořák's "American" String Quartet by Orpheus cellist and Artistic Director Jim Wilson. The Carnegie Hall programs also feature a modern classic, Shimmer, by composer Elena Ruehr, and the season proudly welcomes dynamic new partners, with violinist Paul Huang performing Beethoven, and pianists Isata Kanneh-Mason and brothers Lucas and Arthur Jussen (for the season's first Orpheus for All concert) playing revitalized Mozart classics.

At performances hosted by New York's 92NY, the new season celebrates the orchestra's reunions with two musical titans-clarinetist Anthony McGill and pianist Garrick Ohlsson. McGill last performed with Orpheus in Copland's clarinet concerto in 2023. Their coming collaboration features the beloved and challenging Mozart Clarinet Concerto. Garrick Ohlson's connection with Orpheus began just after he won the 1970 Chopin International Piano Competition and joined an inspired group of New Yorkers who launched Orpheus Chamber Ensemble in 1972.

The upcoming season includes a tour throughout Europe and Japan, where saxophone legend Branford Marsalis and Orpheus revisit their longtime collaborations in a program where jazz, classical, and global-music traditions intersect. The program features a concerto by the renowned film composer/jazz trumpeter Jeff Beal, Flamenco music from Afro-Cuban pioneer Ernesto Lecuona, and the symphonic jazz of Duke Ellington and George Gershwin. The performance in Spain features Sahun Sam Hong's arrangement of Beethoven's "Moonlight" Sonata in C-sharp minor.

October 16–17, 2026

PHRASING A FAMILY

Lucas and Arthur Jussen, pianos

October 16, 2026 - Easton, PA

October 17, 2026 - Stern Auditorium, Carnegie Hall @ 4 PM ET - New York, NY

Orpheus for All

November 7, 2026–February 21, 2027

HOME, SUITE HOME

Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano

November 7, 2026 - Davis, CA

November 8, 2026 - Stanford, CA

November 11, 2026 - Santa Barbara, CA

November 12, 2026 - Santa Monica, CA

November 13, 2026 - Seattle, WA

November 15, 2026 - Denver, CO

November 17, 2026 - Zankel Hall, Carnegie Hall @ 7:30 PM ET - New York, NY

February 12, 2027 - Madison, WI

February 13, 2027 - Detroit, MI

February 15, 2027 - Sarasota, FL

February 16, 2027 - Edmond, OK

February 17, 2027 - Lincoln, NE

February 19, 2027 - Morristown, NJ

February 21, 2027 - Fairfax, VA

December 16, 2026

92Y

Anthony McGill, clarinet

December 16, 2026 - 92Y @ 7:30 PM ET - New York, NY

March 6–23, 2027

EUROPE TOUR

Branford Marsalis, saxophone

March 6, 2027 - Valencia, Spain

March 7, 2027 - Madrid, Spain

March 8, 2027 - Barcelona, Spain

March 9, 2027 - Vienna, Austria

March 12, 2027 - Antwerp, Belgium

March 13, 2027 - Geneva, Switzerland

March 14, 2027 - Brussels, Belgium

March 15, 2027 - Berlin, Germany

March 17, 2027 - Dusseldorf, Germany

March 18, 2027 - Ferrara, Italy

March 20, 2027 - Lugano, Switzerland

March 21, 2027 - Budapest, Hungary

March 23, 2027 - Hamburg, Germany

April 16–18, 2027

MAGNIFICENCE MAGNIFIED

Paul Huang, violin

April 16, 2027 - Purchase, NY (TBD)

April 17, 2027 - Zankel Hall, Carnegie Hall @ 7 PM ET - New York, NY

April 18, 2027 - Rockport, MA

May 16, 2027

92Y

Garrick Ohlsson, piano

May 16, 2027 - 92Y @ 2 PM ET - New York, NY

July 9–19, 2027

JAPAN TOUR

Nobuyuki Tsujii, piano

July 9, 2027 - Niigata, Japan

July 10, 2027 - Matsumoto, Japan

July 11, 2027 - Sendai, Japan

July 13, 2027 - Tokyo, Japan

July 14, 2027 - Tokyo, Japan

July 15, 2027 - Hiroshima, Japan

July 17, 2027 - Fukuoka, Japan

July 18, 2027 - Nagoya, Japan

July 19, 2027 - Osaka, Japan

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