Michel Dalberto, Concerto di Margherita & More Set for Bourgie Hall September Concerts

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Bourgie Hall will open its 2026-27 season this September with four programs spanning early music, electronic music and digital art, French piano repertoire and contemporary Indigenous music.

The Montreal venue will launch the season September 24 with Concerto di Margherita's Love's Blindness—Il gioco della cieca, followed by an audiovisual performance from Sabrina Ratté and Roger Tellier-Craig, a recital from pianist Michel Dalberto and a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation program featuring Innu soprano Elisabeth St-Gelais.

LOVE'S BLINDNESS—IL GIOCO DELLA CIECA

September 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Concerto di Margherita will open Bourgie Hall's season with Love's Blindness—Il gioco della cieca, featuring five performers combining voices and period instruments in a program exploring music from Renaissance and early Baroque Italy.

RÉMANENCES—DIGITAL ART AND ELECTRONIC MUSIC

September 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Sabrina Ratté and Roger Tellier-Craig will present an audiovisual performance unfolding within two installations exploring connections between material, virtual and spiritual worlds.

Inflorescences envisions a new ecology emerging from electronic waste, while Cyberdélia is conceived as an oracle reflecting on the troubles of the Anthropocene.

The program is presented in collaboration with POP Montréal, MOMENTA Biennale de l'art contemporain and Heavy Trip.

MICHEL DALBERTO, PIANO

September 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Pianist and recording artist Michel Dalberto will open Bourgie Hall's Outstanding Pianists series with a program featuring works from the French piano repertoire alongside music by Franz Liszt.

The concert is presented with support from Palazzetto Bru Zane—Centre de musique romantique française and the estate of Marie-Paule Laurans.

NATIONAL DAY FOR TRUTH AND RECONCILIATION

September 30 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Bourgie Hall will close the month with three performances marking the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Innu soprano Elisabeth St-Gelais will perform Rien ne tuera ma lumière, a text by Innu poet Maya Cousineau Mollen set to music by Anishinaabe composer Barbara Assiginaak. The performances will be presented in memory of composer Cris Derksen.

The work for solo voice was jointly commissioned by Bourgie Hall and the Festival international de la littérature in 2023. The September 30 performances are co-produced with the festival and the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts and will take place in the museum's exhibition rooms.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets and additional information are available through Bourgie Hall. Tickets can also be purchased by phone or in person at the Bourgie Hall box office beginning one hour before concerts and at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts box office during regular museum hours.

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