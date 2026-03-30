Maestro Gustavo Dudamel Selected As Inaugural Recipient of Herb Alpert Honor

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The Herb Alpert Foundation has announced the Herb Alpert Honor, a $1 million unrestricted grant presented to legendary conductor Gustavo Dudamel and his Dudamel Foundation.

Celebrating the transformative power of music to inspire, uplift, and unite communities, this $1 million grant recognizes an individual whose extraordinary contributions have had a profound impact on youth, culture, and society through the use of music.

Renowned conductor Gustavo Dudamel embodies Herb Alpert's own lifelong commitment to the transformative power of music. The Dudamel Foundation works to empower young musicians, promote cultural exchange, and create opportunities for artistic and personal growth, both locally and globally. Dudamel's dedication to music education and social impact has changed the lives of countless individuals. His work with El Sistema, which provides free access to music education for underserved communities, demonstrates his unwavering belief in the potential of music to build bridges and change lives.

Reflecting on the profound impact of this recognition and the shared values behind it, Dudamel offered the following words of gratitude and purpose:

"Herb Alpert is a legendary artist and the absolute embodiment of generosity. The Herb Alpert Foundation's monumental work shaping the future of the arts by expanding access to music education has already created lasting impact for generations to come. I am deeply humbled by this extraordinary gift, and we pledge to dedicate these funds to advancing the mission of the Dudamel Foundation. We believe that access to beauty is a fundamental human right, and this generous contribution will enable us to continue connecting young people through art and empowering them to build a better world, together." - Gustavo Dudamel

Under the leadership of co-chairs Gustavo Dudamel and María Valverde, the Dudamel Foundation is committed to transforming the world through art, culture, and music, by providing opportunities and resources for young people to shape their creative futures. The Foundation's work is rooted in the belief that access to music is a fundamental human right, and that music can transcend differences and encourage individual empowerment and social inclusion. Their expansive projects have had a life-changing impact on young musicians around the world, encouraging focus and discipline, respect for others, a spirit of collaboration, and the kind of values that help to foster better global citizens and promote social justice.

"This Honor recognizes the profound power of music to shape lives, foster connection, and drive positive social change, and celebrates Gustavo Dudamel's contributions to the betterment of humanity. This grant is intended to support his foundation's continued work to uplift and transform lives." - Rona Sebastian, President of the Herb Alpert Foundation

Founded by Lani and Herb Alpert, the Herb Alpert Foundation has championed the arts, arts education, and the importance of compassion for four decades, supporting organizations with over $250 million in grants to date. Herb Alpert continues to be one of America's most important and loyal advocates for the arts and arts education. This new honor program merges these core pillars-honoring exceptional artistic achievement while recognizing the humanitarian spirit that drives meaningful change in the world celebrating those who harness the power of music to create abetter future for individuals, communities, and cultures worldwide.