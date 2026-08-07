Larry Goldings, Peter Bernstein, and Bill Stewart Release New Album RHOMBUS

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Organist Larry Goldings, guitarist Peter Bernstein, and drummer Bill Stewart have released a new jazz album, Rhombus, with Goldings, Bernstein, and Stewart drawing inspiration from some of the most revered composers in jazz history, artists - many of them pianists - whose music may not seem a natural fit for the organ trio. While the trio's sound flows outwards from the great tradition of organ trio jazz, this repertoire is brilliantly curated to lead them into the unexpected, ideal territory for their perceptive explorations.

Rhombus, out August 7, 2026, from Smoke Sessions Records, includes pieces from such monumental composers as Keith Jarrett, Randy Weston, Abdullah Ibrahim, Wayne Shorter, Thelonious Monk, and Irving Berlin. These are all groundbreaking musical thinkers whose profound works speak directly and succinctly through beautiful melodies, built on a foundation of immense depth and mystery.

Many of their choices reflect not only long-cherished and intensely studied favorites, but facets of that shared history. Randy Weston's 'Hi-Fly' was a touchstone of the trio's sets of Augie's, but hadn't been revisited in many years. Even a familiar standard such as Berlin's 'They Say It's Wonderful' harkens back to Goldings and Bernstein's pre-internet student days, when they frequented the Lincoln Center library to hunt for more obscure tunes by composers they admired. Abdullah Ibrahim's 'Mamma' indirectly links the trio to the church roots of the organ via that tradition's indelible influence on the South African composer.

'We could record next week or the week after that, and the music will be different each time,' Stewart says. 'But it's always exciting for me. I trust that whatever happens, we're going to get into something different.'

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