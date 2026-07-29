GROOVIN' IN THE GARDENS to Launch at Palma Sola Botanical Park

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The Pops Orchestra of Bradenton & Sarasota and Palma Sola Botanical Park are coming together to host Groovin' in the Gardens, a new outdoor music event celebrating the missions of both non-profits through live performances, natural beauty, and opportunities to gather with friends. The first of its kind for The Pops Orchestra, the event will take place at the Botanical Park on Sunday, October 18th from 4:00 - 6:00 PM. Guests will enjoy the scenic grounds of the Park while listening to live jazz from The Pops Orchestra's Jazz Combo, which is sponsored by the Manatee Community Foundation.



Guests can enjoy beautiful views while listening to live music and are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs. Valet parking and food add-ons will also be available.

Tickets are available at early bird pricing through September 15. VIP seating is $60 and includes a reserved seat at a table and two drink tickets. Reserved lawn seating is $45 and includes a chair. General admission is $30, and guests should bring their own chair or blanket.

Regular pricing begins September 16. VIP seating is $65, reserved lawn seating is $50, and general admission is $35. Valet parking is available for $10 per vehicle. Guests may also reserve a specialty box from partner Chicken Salad Chick in advance for $15.

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