Australian String Quartet's Barossa Weekend of Music to Return in September

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The Australian String Quartet's Barossa Weekend of Music will return to South Australia's Barossa Valley September 18–20, bringing together three days of chamber music, artistic collaborations, food and wine experiences.

Following its inaugural edition in 2024, the festival will feature performances across several Barossa Valley settings, with award-winning singer Parvyn and multi-instrumentalist Josh Bennett joining the Australian String Quartet as special guests.

The collaboration will bring the classical string quartet together with influences drawn from Parvyn's Indian raga, soul, jazz and contemporary music roots.

“The Barossa is a region renowned for its rich cultural and musical heritage, and we're thrilled to be returning for the second Barossa Weekend of Music following the success of our inaugural festival in 2024,” said ASQ Chief Executive Officer Angelina Zucco.

The 2026 festival will offer two concert-only options. An Opening Night Concert will take place Friday, September 18 at Angaston Town Hall, followed by an Evening Concert on Saturday, September 19 in the Old Redemption Cellar at Peter Lehmann Wines.

Limited Gold Packages are also available for audiences seeking the complete weekend experience. The package includes four concerts alongside wine and dining experiences at Peter Lehmann Wines, Maggie Beer's The Farm Eatery, FINO Seppeltsfield and JamFactory Barossa.

“We are very excited to be returning to the Barossa Valley in September for a beautiful weekend of music, hospitality and community,” said ASQ violist Chris Cartlidge. “As a Quartet we value our connection to the regions and we can't wait for audiences to experience the 2026 festival in some of the most enchanting spaces in South Australia.”

The Barossa Weekend of Music will run September 18–20. Limited Gold Packages and concert-only tickets are on sale now.

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