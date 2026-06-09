18 Conductors Selected for 6th Evgeny Svetlanov International Conducting Competition

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The Evgeny Svetlanov International Conducting Competition has announced the 18 conductors selected to participate in its sixth edition, which will take place from 3 to 6 September 2026 in Birmingham, United Kingdom, in partnership with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO).

Under the presidency of Marina Bower and the artistic direction of René Koering, who supervised the pre-selection process, the Competition received nearly 350 applications from 54 countries. The exceptionally high standard of this year's applicants made the final selection particularly challenging.

The selected candidates represent 15 nationalities from Europe, Asia, Africa, North and South America, and the Middle East, reflecting the truly international character of the Competition. The youngest participant is 21 years old, while the oldest is 40, with an average age of approximately 32 years.

The sixth edition marks an important milestone in the Competition's history as it will be held in the United Kingdom for the first time. Organized in partnership with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and its Music Director Kazuki Yamada, the Competition will bring together some of the most promising young conductors of their generation to work with one of Europe's leading orchestras.

Emma Stenning, Chief Executive Officer of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, said: “Supporting a competition such as this is central to our mission. It gives us the opportunity to spotlight the next generation of conductors, invite audiences into the excitement of discovery, and help shape the future of our art form. We are delighted to welcome these remarkable young artists to Birmingham.

Kazuki Yamada, Music Director of the CBSO, added: “Competitions such as this are much more than tests of technique; they are places of growth, courage and possibility. I am delighted that the CBSO can offer these young conductors the opportunity to work with us and share in the energy and spirit of music-making.”

The Competition will be judged by an internationally distinguished jury chaired by Bertrand de Billy. Jury members include Mauro Bucarelli, Christoph Ghristi, Matthias Goerne, Sacha Goetzel, Paul Hughes, Ion Marin, Matthias Naske, Deborah Polaski and Kazuki Yamada. Across three rounds, the candidates will work directly with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra. The final round will take place on 6 September 2026, which also marks the 98th anniversary of Evgeny Svetlanov's birth.

Founded in 2007 following the wishes expressed by Evgeny Svetlanov, the Competition was established through the dedication of Marina Bower, his Universal Legatee, and Nina Svetlanova to support the next generation of conductors. Held every four years, the Competition is unique among major conducting competitions in its itinerant format, partnering with leading orchestras in different countries. Previous editions have taken place in Luxembourg, Montpellier, Paris (twice, with the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France) and Monte-Carlo. Birmingham 2026 marks the Competition's first edition in the United Kingdom. More than 80% of participants from previous editions have gone on to build international conducting careers, underlining the Competition's role as one of the leading launching platforms for young conductors today. Open to the Public and Broadcast Worldwide For the first time, the Svetlanov Competition will be open to the public from the Semi-Finals. Music lovers are invited to attend the performances at Symphony Hall Birmingham on 5 and 6 September 2026.

The Competition will be also streamed live and on demand via medici.tv and on the official Competition website: www.svetlanov-evgeny.com

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