Broadway Producer Timothy Boynton Releases Book 'Joni Mitchell Called Me Ugly: Persuasion and the Power of the Ask'

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Fundraiser, theatrical producer, and communications executive, Timothy J. Boynton, has released his debut book, Joni Mitchell Called Me Ugly: Persuasion and the Power of the Ask. Purchase the book here.

Part memoir, part professional playbook, and part love letter to human connection, Boynton's first book draws from an extraordinary career that bridges Broadway, the West End, healthcare leadership, and philanthropy. Through humor, heart, and unforgettable stories, the book explores how authentic relationships and the courage to ask can transform lives and open doors.

“I was inspired by my mother, Susan. After she passed from cancer, I looked for her in every part of my life and found her in Joni Mitchell's music,” Boynton shares. “I decided to be bold and ask Joni Mitchell to sign records for my wedding party. She said yes and lovingly called me ‘kind of cute too.' That moment became a reminder of something I believe deeply, be bold, be human, and ask.”

While Boynton is widely known in philanthropy and healthcare, he has also built an impressive presence in theatre and entertainment. Early in his career, he worked on Broadway with Brooklyn the Musical. He later went on to produce Bonnie & Clyde in London's West End alongside his husband, Alvin, and holds additional producer credits including Drag! The Musical. He is also currently collaborating with acclaimed actress and producer Julianna Margulies on an upcoming documentary project.

That uncommon blend of industries gives Boynton a rare perspective, one that combines showmanship, strategy, emotional intelligence, and the art of storytelling.

Professionally, Boynton serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer at Lakeland Regional Health, one of Florida's largest healthcare systems, where his work has helped raise hundreds of millions of dollars for transformative healthcare initiatives.

He has been honored by Modern Healthcare as one of the “Top 40 Up-and-Coming Healthcare Executives” and recognized among the Top 40 Leading Fundraisers Worldwide by the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy International.

Boynton's voice and work have earned praise from notable figures including Joni Mitchell, Molly Shannon, Jay Leno, Trisha Yearwood, Brooke Shields, and Emmy Award and Golden Globe winning actress Julianna Margulies, best known for her roles in both NBC's ER and CBS's The Good Wife, who wrote the foreword to the book.

“I am living, breathing proof that Tim's methods of persuasion work,” Margulies writes. “When Tim asked me to write the foreword for his book, I smiled immediately. Not because I had the perfect words at hand, but because that's the effect Tim has on people. He persuades not with force, but with heart.”

Through stories of artists, donors, mentors, and meaningful relationships, Joni Mitchell Called Me Ugly offers readers practical insight into leadership, communication, confidence, and the lifelong value of genuine connection.

For theatre professionals, producers, creatives, and anyone who has ever built a career by betting on people and possibility, Boynton's debut is both inspiring and deeply relatable.

ABOUT Timothy Boynton

Timothy Boynton is an author, producer, fundraising executive, and storyteller whose career spans Broadway, the West End, healthcare leadership, and philanthropy. His producing credits include Brooklyn the Musical, Bonnie & Clyde in London's West End, and Drag! The Musical. He currently serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer at Lakeland Regional Health. Learn more at www.timothyboynton.com.