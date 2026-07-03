Shakespeare & Company’s Center For Actor Training Announces 9-Day Intensive
Led by Susan Dibble, the program covers Linklater Voice, movement, and Shakespeare text work.
Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training has announced the return of its 9-Day Intensive at its campus in the Berkshires from Wednesday, August 27 through Friday, September 5.
Designed for mid-career actors, educators, directors, and others seeking professional and artistic development, the 9-Day Intensive: The Foundation is inspired by the content of Shakespeare & Company's signature Month-long Intensive and offers participants an opportunity to immerse themselves in Shakespeare training, as well as make connections with like-minded artists in a robust, accessible format.
Senior Workshops Director Susan Dibble said the 9-Day Intensive allows mid-career artists to enjoy a workshop that offers the core elements of Shakespeare & Company's training methods.
'The 9-Day experience is designed to give each participant a chance to find a deeper connection to Shakespeare's language while working on voice, movement, dance, text and acting, and stage fight and play,' she said. 'It serves as a rejuvenating and creative retreat that replenishes the theater artist's courage to be on stage with imaginative and informed choices that can illuminate and inspire an audience through the poetry and prose in Shakespeare's plays.'
Led by Dibble and Center for Actor Training faculty Sheila Bandyopadhyay, Andrew Borthwick-Leslie, Caroline Clay, Michael Hammond, and Ryan Winkles, with more to be announced, the daily schedule includes classes in Linklater Voice, Movement and Dance, Monologue and Sonnet work, Structure of the Verse, and the Actor-Audience Relationship. The experience also includes admission to three Shakespeare & Company shows, staged at the height of its 2026 performance season.
Tuition is $1,450 with discounted rates for BIPOC artists and full-time students. Early payment, alumni, and union member discounts are also available. Limited on-campus housing is available on a first-come, first-served basis for an additional $400.
For more information or to apply, visit shakespeare.org, email training@shakespeare.org, or call 413.637.1199, ext. 114.
Photo Credit: Christina Lane
|
Richard Skipper Celebrates! Life Lessons from Legends
Josephine's at Club Cafe (7/18-7/18)
|
Summer, 1976
The Unicorn Theatre (10/07-10/31)
|
Frozen
The Company Theatre (11/27-12/20)
|
Little Bear Ridge Road
SpeakEasy Stage Company (1/29-2/20)
|
Harlem Quartet: Pushing Boundaries
Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival (8/10-8/10)
|
Pitbull & Lil Jon
Xfinity Center (8/29-8/29)
|
Oh, Mary!
Emerson Colonial Theatre (12/21-1/03)
|
Rendezvous with Rachel Revere™
Thacher Hall (7/26-7/26)
|
Therapy Gecko Live
Arts at the Armory (8/30-8/30)
|
Chris Stapleton
Fenway Park (8/15-8/15)