Juston Mckinney To Headline Comedy Night At Slater’s With Kristy Kielbasinski And Jeff Koen

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Juston McKinney will headline Comedy Night at Slater’s alongside Kristy Kielbasinski and Jeff Koen on Friday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m. at Samuel Slater’s Restaurant, located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, Massachusetts. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

McKinney, who was born in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and raised on the New Hampshire–Maine border, previously worked as a Deputy Sheriff in rural Maine before pursuing a career in comedy in New York City. He has appeared on The Tonight Show, Comedy Central Presents, and has performed at venues including TD Garden as part of Denis Leary’s Comics Come Home.

Kielbasinski is a Boston-based stand-up comedian and author whose material draws on her experiences as a stay-at-home parent. She has appeared on WCVB’s Chronicle, was a semi-finalist at the Boston Comedy Festival, and has opened for national touring comedians. Koen, also based in the Boston area, is a comedian and actor who has appeared in the film Heavy Times and has toured as an opening act for McKinney.

Samuel Slater’s Restaurant at Indian Ranch hosts year-round events, including live music, comedy, and seasonal programming. Upcoming events at the venue include tribute concerts, themed performances, and additional comedy nights.

Tickets for Comedy Night at Slater’s are on sale now.