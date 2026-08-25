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Adore Händel is celebrating their 269th birthday. Spanning centuries of ill-advised romances, electric chemistry, and the occasional catastrophic misjudgement, Adore has lived, loved, and documented it all in their legendary Little Black Book. Volume Three was to be the centrepiece of this evening's festivities - a glittering collection of the most scandalous tales yet. There is, however, a slight complication...

Join Adore and their long-suffering assistant Peter for the most chaotic, glamorous, and surprisingly moving birthday party you'll ever attend - complete with operatic vocals, baroque camp, and a burning question.

Part cabaret. Part whodunnit. All fabulous.

Adore Händel's Birthday Party: Little Black Book Vol. 3 is the third installment of the award-winning drag cabaret series beloved by Melbourne Fringe audiences for its unique blend of classical music, theatrical storytelling, and absolutely zero shame.

Dress appropriately. Bring a gift. Tell no one what you witness.

SESSIONS - FESTIVAL HUB: TRADES HALL, ARCHIVE ROOM

Preview: Wed 7 Oct, 8:30 pm - $25 all tickets

Week 1: Thu-Sat 8-10 Oct, 8:30 pm | Sun 11 Oct, 7:30 pm

Week 2: Wed-Sat 14-17 Oct, 8:30 pm | Sun 18 Oct, 7:30 pm

Full price: $35.00 | Concession: $30.00 | Duration: 1 hour

ABOUT ADORE HÄNDEL

Adore Händel (they/them) is Melbourne's foremost baroque drag cabaret artist - a performer of singular theatrical intelligence, operatic abandon, and deeply questionable personal history. Their Little Black Book series has become one of Melbourne Fringe's most beloved recurring events, returning each year with new scandals and new reasons to celebrate the absurdity of being alive.

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