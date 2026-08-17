Alright Hey to Add 13 Encore Dates to BRING BACK GLAMOUR Tour
New tour stops include venues in Brisbane, Sydney, Hobart, Bendigo, Melbourne, Geelong, Perth and Adelaide.
Alright Hey's Bring Back Glamour comedy tour across Australia has added an additional thirteen shows (and one more state) as encore events — and with four of those now sold out, it all kicks off this week! Alright Hey has over 800,000 followers online as well as the audience of the High Scrollers podcast he co-hosts with Brittany Saunders.
So in a world that's gotten undeniably ugly, Alright Hey is hitting the road on a mission to Bring Back Glamour! When everything is falling apart, someone fabulous has to save the day. Armed with nothing but a diamond-studded suitcase and a dream, Australia's Biggest Glamazon is going town to town and city to city, determined to clean up the mess we've all let ourselves fall into over the past few years.
Featuring never-before-told stories from his career, personal life and relationships, this brand-new show delivers sharp comedy, chaotic storytelling and a full-scale glamour revival where nothing is too much and subtlety is firmly cancelled.
The Bring Back Glamour (…Again!) tour kicks off at Brisbane Powerhouse with two shows added after three sold out in July. Catch him there on Friday 21 August or the Auslan-interpreted show Saturday 22 August. The following week is The Comedy Store with a Sydney Comedy Festival encore on Friday 28 August before heading south — to Hobart's Altar Bar on 2 September, All Seasons Bendigo 3 September, 4 September at Leadbeater Melbourne and 5 September at The Sphinx, Geelong. Thursday 10 and Friday 11 September see the tour land at The Rechabite in Perth and Adelaide's Rhino Room. Then it's back to NSW with an Auslan-Interpreted show 17 September at Souths Merewether in Newcastle, 18 September at Coffs Harbour's The Coffs Hotel, and 19 September at Tamworth Diggers. The final encore will bring down the roof of The Art House Wyong on 25 September.
Most of these shows have either sold out or only have a handful of tickets left, and no more shows will be added - so now is your final chance to go full MAGA and Make Australia Glamorous Again with Alright Hey!
ALRIGHT HEY: Bring Back Glamour (...Again!)
2026 Australian Tour – Encore Shows
Brisbane
Fri 21 & Sat 22 Aug: Brisbane Powerhouse
Meanjin/Brisbane
Saturday Auslan interpreted by Sofia Andersen
TICKETS – FINAL TIX
Sydney
Fri 28 Aug: The Comedy Store
Cadi/Sydney
TICKETS – FINAL TIX
Hobart
Wed 2 Sep: Altar Bar
Nipaluna/Hobart
TICKETS – SOLD OUT
Bendigo
Thu 3 Sep: All Seasons
Djandak/Bendigo
TICKETS – FINAL TIX
Melbourne
Fri 4 Sep: The Leadbeater Hotel
Naarm/Melbourne
TICKETS – SOLD OUT
Geelong
Sat 5 Sep: The Sphinx Hotel
Djillong/Geelong
TICKETS – FINAL TIX
Perth
Thu 10 Sep: The Rechabite
Boorloo/Perth
TICKETS – FINAL TIX
Adelaide
Fri 11 Sep: Rhino Room
Tarndanya/Adelaide
TICKETS – SOLD OUT
Newcastle
Thu 17 Sep: Souths Merewether
Mulubinba/Newcastle
Auslan interpreted by Vaughn Matthews
TICKETS – SOLD OUT
Coffs Harbour
Fri 18 Sep: The Coffs Hotel
Gumbaynggir/Coffs Harbour
TICKETS – BOOK NOW
Tamworth
Sat 19 Sep: Diggers Showroom
Kamilaroi/Tamworth
TICKETS – BOOK NOW
Wyong
Fri 25 Sep: The Art House Wyong
Darkinjung/Wyong
TICKETS – FINAL TIX
|
Opera Up Late
Regent Theatre (11/15-11/15)
|
NAT''S WHAT I RECKON: Panic at the Bistro
The Thornbury Theatre (11/28-11/28)
|
Menopause The Musical
Athenaeum Theatre One (9/02-9/06)
|
The Trumpet of the Swan
Regent Theatre (11/20-11/22)
|
Play In A Day: Volpone, Or, The Fox
The University of Melbourne (11/18-11/18)
|
PAW Patrol™ Live! "Race to the Rescue"
Margaret Court Arena (8/22-8/23)
|
Watershed: The Death of Dr Duncan
Arts Centre Melbourne (11/21-11/28)
|
The Wagner Gala
Ian Potter State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne (10/16-10/16)
|
Faulty Towers The Dining Experience
Oaks Melbourne on Market Hotel (3/06-12/12)
|
Monty Python's Spamalot
The Athenaeum (9/16-10/11)