Alright Hey to Add 13 Encore Dates to BRING BACK GLAMOUR Tour

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Alright Hey's Bring Back Glamour comedy tour across Australia has added an additional thirteen shows (and one more state) as encore events — and with four of those now sold out, it all kicks off this week! Alright Hey has over 800,000 followers online as well as the audience of the High Scrollers podcast he co-hosts with Brittany Saunders.

So in a world that's gotten undeniably ugly, Alright Hey is hitting the road on a mission to Bring Back Glamour! When everything is falling apart, someone fabulous has to save the day. Armed with nothing but a diamond-studded suitcase and a dream, Australia's Biggest Glamazon is going town to town and city to city, determined to clean up the mess we've all let ourselves fall into over the past few years.

Featuring never-before-told stories from his career, personal life and relationships, this brand-new show delivers sharp comedy, chaotic storytelling and a full-scale glamour revival where nothing is too much and subtlety is firmly cancelled.

The Bring Back Glamour (…Again!) tour kicks off at Brisbane Powerhouse with two shows added after three sold out in July. Catch him there on Friday 21 August or the Auslan-interpreted show Saturday 22 August. The following week is The Comedy Store with a Sydney Comedy Festival encore on Friday 28 August before heading south — to Hobart's Altar Bar on 2 September, All Seasons Bendigo 3 September, 4 September at Leadbeater Melbourne and 5 September at The Sphinx, Geelong. Thursday 10 and Friday 11 September see the tour land at The Rechabite in Perth and Adelaide's Rhino Room. Then it's back to NSW with an Auslan-Interpreted show 17 September at Souths Merewether in Newcastle, 18 September at Coffs Harbour's The Coffs Hotel, and 19 September at Tamworth Diggers. The final encore will bring down the roof of The Art House Wyong on 25 September.

Most of these shows have either sold out or only have a handful of tickets left, and no more shows will be added - so now is your final chance to go full MAGA and Make Australia Glamorous Again with Alright Hey!

ALRIGHT HEY: Bring Back Glamour (...Again!)

2026 Australian Tour – Encore Shows

Brisbane

Fri 21 & Sat 22 Aug: Brisbane Powerhouse

Meanjin/Brisbane

Saturday Auslan interpreted by Sofia Andersen

TICKETS – FINAL TIX

Sydney

Fri 28 Aug: The Comedy Store

Cadi/Sydney

TICKETS – FINAL TIX

Hobart

Wed 2 Sep: Altar Bar

Nipaluna/Hobart

TICKETS – SOLD OUT

Bendigo

Thu 3 Sep: All Seasons

Djandak/Bendigo

TICKETS – FINAL TIX

Melbourne

Fri 4 Sep: The Leadbeater Hotel

Naarm/Melbourne

TICKETS – SOLD OUT

Geelong

Sat 5 Sep: The Sphinx Hotel

Djillong/Geelong

TICKETS – FINAL TIX

Perth

Thu 10 Sep: The Rechabite

Boorloo/Perth

TICKETS – FINAL TIX

Adelaide

Fri 11 Sep: Rhino Room

Tarndanya/Adelaide

TICKETS – SOLD OUT

Newcastle

Thu 17 Sep: Souths Merewether

Mulubinba/Newcastle

Auslan interpreted by Vaughn Matthews

TICKETS – SOLD OUT

Coffs Harbour

Fri 18 Sep: The Coffs Hotel

Gumbaynggir/Coffs Harbour

TICKETS – BOOK NOW

Tamworth

Sat 19 Sep: Diggers Showroom

Kamilaroi/Tamworth

TICKETS – BOOK NOW

Wyong

Fri 25 Sep: The Art House Wyong

Darkinjung/Wyong

TICKETS – FINAL TIX

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