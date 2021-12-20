Where To Get A COVID Vaccine, Booster Shot & Test Near Broadway
Are you coming to NYC to see a Broadway show and need a COVID-19 test, vaccine or a booster shot? We've compiled a handy list of locations near the theatre district offering those services. Make sure to call for the latest hours and vaccines being offered.
Updated as of 12/20/2020.
Where To Get A Covid Test
Times Square Testing Site
This location offers rapid molecular testing.
701 Seventh Avenue (between W 47th and W 48th Street)
aka 20 Times Square
New York, NY 10036
Monday - Sunday, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Pre-register for your visit
Times Square Mobile Testing Sites
COVID tests are available at mobile testing sites run by CTS Mobile Testing at Broadway Plaza between 44th and 45th Streets or the second location at Broadway and 47th Street.
LabQ 40 St/7 Ave
560 7 Ave, Manhattan, NY 10018
Mon - Fri 09:00 AM - 5:00 PM
LabQ Bryant Park
1114 & 6Av , Manhattan, NY 10110
Mon - Fri 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
LabQ Port Authority
625 8th Ave, Manhattan, NY 10018
Mon - Fri 09:00 AM - 5:00 PM
LabQ Broadway & W 49th St
Broadway & W 49th St, Manhattan, NY 10019
Mon - Fri 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
LabQ 8th Avenue
888 8th Ave, Manhattan, NY 10019
Mon 09:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Tues - Wed 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thurs 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Fri 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
LabQ 54th & Broadway
200 W 54th St, Manhattan, NY 10019
Mon - Fri 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
LabQ W 66 & Broadway
West 66th Street & Broadway, Manhattan, NY 10023
Mon - Fri 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Where To Get A COVID Vaccine Or Booster
Below is a list of all vaccination sites offering walk-up appointments within one mile of the theatre district. To reserve an appointment at any of these locations, use NYC's Vaccine Finder.
CVS Pharmacy
1440 Broadway, Manhattan
(800) 746-7287
Vaccine offered: Pfizer
Walgreens/Duane Reade
661 8th Avenue, Manhattan
(800) 925-4733
Vaccine offered: Pfizer
NYC Vaccine Hub - Times Square (Previously NFL Experience)
This is an accessible location
Community Health Center/Clinic
20 Times Square, Manhattan
(877) 829-4692
Vaccines offered: Pfizer (5-11, 12+), Johnson & Johnson (18+)
Walgreens/Duane Reade
530 5th Avenue, Manhattan
(800) 925-4733
Vaccine offered: Pfizer
CVS Pharmacy
420 5th Avenue, Manhattan
(800) 746-7287
Vaccine offered: Pfizer (12+)
Esco Drug Inc.
This is an accessible location
687 9th Avenue, Manhattan
(212) 246-8169
Vaccines offered: Johnson & Johnson (18+), Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+)
MiDoctor Urgent Care
This is an accessible location
715 9th Avenue, Manhattan
(212) 757-2015
Vaccines offered: Moderna (18+), Pfizer (12+)
Walgreens/Duane Reade
900 8th Avenue, Manhattan
(800) 925-4733
Vaccine offered: Pfizer
CVS Pharmacy
500 West 42nd Street, Manhattan
(800) 746-7287
Vaccines offered: Pfizer (5-11, 12+)
Mobile Vaccine Clinic - Madison Square Garden- Pop Up
4 Penn Plaza,, Manhattan
(877) 829-4692
Vaccine offered: Pfizer
MedRite Urgent Care - 42nd St.
This is an accessible location
521 W 42nd Street, Manhattan
(877) 829-4692
Vaccine offered: Pfizer (12+)
Walgreens/Duane Reade
122 East 42nd Street, Manhattan
(800) 925-4733
Vaccine offered: Pfizer
Walgreens/Duane Reade
49 East 52nd Street, Manhattan
(800) 925-4733
Vaccine offered: Pfizer (5-11)
Walgreens/Duane Reade
333 7th Avenue, Manhattan
(800) 925-4733
Vaccine offered: Pfizer
CVS Pharmacy
241 West 57th Street, Manhattan
(800) 746-7287
Vaccine offered: Pfizer
CVS Pharmacy
800 10th Avenue, Manhattan
(800) 746-7287
Vaccine offered: Pfizer (12+)
Walgreens/Duane Reade
4 Columbus Circle, Manhattan
(800) 925-4733
Vaccine offered: Pfizer
CVS Pharmacy
757 3rd Avenue, Manhattan
(800) 746-7287
Vaccines offered: Pfizer (5-11, 12+)
Walgreens/Duane Reade
155 East 34th Street, Manhattan
(800) 925-4733
Vaccine offered: Pfizer
MedRite Urgent Care
This is an accessible location
919 2nd Avenue, Manhattan
(877) 829-4692
Vaccine offered: Moderna (18+)
CVS Pharmacy
750 Avenue Of The Americas, Manhattan
(800) 746-7287
Vaccines offered: Pfizer (5-11, 12+)
CVS Pharmacy
969 2nd Avenue, Manhattan
(800) 746-7287
Vaccine offered: Pfizer (12+)