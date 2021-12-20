Where To Get A COVID Vaccine, Booster Shot & Test Near Broadway

Are you coming to NYC to see a Broadway show and need a COVID-19 test, vaccine or a booster shot? We've compiled a handy list of locations near the theatre district offering those services. Make sure to call for the latest hours and vaccines being offered.

Updated as of 12/20/2020.

Where To Get A Covid Test

Times Square Testing Site

This location offers rapid molecular testing.

701 Seventh Avenue (between W 47th and W 48th Street)

aka 20 Times Square

New York, NY 10036

Monday - Sunday, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Pre-register for your visit

Times Square Mobile Testing Sites

COVID tests are available at mobile testing sites run by CTS Mobile Testing at Broadway Plaza between 44th and 45th Streets or the second location at Broadway and 47th Street.

LabQ 40 St/7 Ave

560 7 Ave, Manhattan, NY 10018

Mon - Fri 09:00 AM - 5:00 PM

LabQ Bryant Park

1114 & 6Av , Manhattan, NY 10110

Mon - Fri 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

LabQ Port Authority

625 8th Ave, Manhattan, NY 10018

Mon - Fri 09:00 AM - 5:00 PM

LabQ Broadway & W 49th St

Broadway & W 49th St, Manhattan, NY 10019

Mon - Fri 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

LabQ 8th Avenue

888 8th Ave, Manhattan, NY 10019

Mon 09:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Tues - Wed 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Thurs 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Fri 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

LabQ 54th & Broadway

200 W 54th St, Manhattan, NY 10019

Mon - Fri 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

LabQ W 66 & Broadway

West 66th Street & Broadway, Manhattan, NY 10023

Mon - Fri 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Where To Get A COVID Vaccine Or Booster

Below is a list of all vaccination sites offering walk-up appointments within one mile of the theatre district. To reserve an appointment at any of these locations, use NYC's Vaccine Finder.

CVS Pharmacy

1440 Broadway, Manhattan

(800) 746-7287

Vaccine offered: Pfizer





Walgreens/Duane Reade

661 8th Avenue, Manhattan

(800) 925-4733

Vaccine offered: Pfizer



NYC Vaccine Hub - Times Square (Previously NFL Experience)

This is an accessible location

Community Health Center/Clinic

20 Times Square, Manhattan

(877) 829-4692

Vaccines offered: Pfizer (5-11, 12+), Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Walgreens/Duane Reade

530 5th Avenue, Manhattan

(800) 925-4733

Vaccine offered: Pfizer



CVS Pharmacy

420 5th Avenue, Manhattan

(800) 746-7287

Vaccine offered: Pfizer (12+)





Esco Drug Inc.

This is an accessible location

687 9th Avenue, Manhattan

(212) 246-8169

Vaccines offered: Johnson & Johnson (18+), Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+)





MiDoctor Urgent Care

This is an accessible location

715 9th Avenue, Manhattan

(212) 757-2015

Vaccines offered: Moderna (18+), Pfizer (12+)





Walgreens/Duane Reade

900 8th Avenue, Manhattan

(800) 925-4733

Vaccine offered: Pfizer





CVS Pharmacy

500 West 42nd Street, Manhattan

(800) 746-7287

Vaccines offered: Pfizer (5-11, 12+)





Mobile Vaccine Clinic - Madison Square Garden- Pop Up

4 Penn Plaza,, Manhattan

(877) 829-4692

Vaccine offered: Pfizer



MedRite Urgent Care - 42nd St.

This is an accessible location

521 W 42nd Street, Manhattan

(877) 829-4692

Vaccine offered: Pfizer (12+)





Walgreens/Duane Reade

122 East 42nd Street, Manhattan

(800) 925-4733

Vaccine offered: Pfizer

Walgreens/Duane Reade

49 East 52nd Street, Manhattan

(800) 925-4733

Vaccine offered: Pfizer (5-11)





Walgreens/Duane Reade

333 7th Avenue, Manhattan

(800) 925-4733

Vaccine offered: Pfizer





CVS Pharmacy

241 West 57th Street, Manhattan

(800) 746-7287

Vaccine offered: Pfizer





CVS Pharmacy

800 10th Avenue, Manhattan

(800) 746-7287

Vaccine offered: Pfizer (12+)





Walgreens/Duane Reade

4 Columbus Circle, Manhattan

(800) 925-4733

Vaccine offered: Pfizer





CVS Pharmacy

757 3rd Avenue, Manhattan

(800) 746-7287

Vaccines offered: Pfizer (5-11, 12+)





Walgreens/Duane Reade

155 East 34th Street, Manhattan

(800) 925-4733

Vaccine offered: Pfizer

MedRite Urgent Care

This is an accessible location

919 2nd Avenue, Manhattan

(877) 829-4692

Vaccine offered: Moderna (18+)





CVS Pharmacy

750 Avenue Of The Americas, Manhattan

(800) 746-7287

Vaccines offered: Pfizer (5-11, 12+)





CVS Pharmacy

969 2nd Avenue, Manhattan

(800) 746-7287

Vaccine offered: Pfizer (12+)