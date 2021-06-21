VIDEO: Inside THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG's Return to the Duchess Theatre!

As the Olivier Award-winning comedy The Play That Goes Wrong finally returned to its West End home at the Duchess Theatre on Friday, we sent our very own @WestEndReporter Tom Hayden Millward down to meet two of the show's current cast members - Ellie Morris and Elan James - and chat about the play's undying longevity, actual onstage mishaps and which subjects they would like to see get the "Goes Wrong" treatment in future.

The current West End cast of The Play That Goes Wrong features Blayar Benn (as Trevor), Ross Green (as Chris), Elan James (as Jonathan), Michael Keane (as Dennis), David Kirkbride (as Robert), Jack Michael Stacey (as Max), Ciara Morris (as Annie) and Ellie Morris (as Sandra).

The Off-Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong is set to resume performances at New World Stages on 15 October 2021.