VIDEO: First Look - DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Noah Galvin Talks Following Ben Platt on RACHEL RAY

Dec. 19, 2017  

DEAR EVAN HANSEN star Noah Galvin stops by The Rachael Ray Show today, Tuesday, December 19 to talk about how he's making the show's title role his own after following Ben Platt's iconic performance. "It's scary, it was a little daunting...it was terrifying, are you kidding me? It was a lovely challenge, though, a lovely challenge," shares Galvin.

He continues, "There's a big part of me that wanted to make it as different as possible and put my own spin on it. And I think inherently I do just because I'm a different actor and a different person, but so much of the character sort of lives within the world that was created by these three writers, and specifically Steven Levenson, the book writer who wrote the script for it. The text is very rich, and the character is very rich within the text, so I didn't have to do much...I feel very lucky."

The Rachael Ray Show airs on ABC 7 at 10am in New York City, and viewers can find showtimes in all other cities here.

