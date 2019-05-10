The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Welcomes Warren Carlyle

Warren Carlyle is a Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critic Circle Award winning director and choreographer. To top it all off, he was just nominated for 2019 Tony Award for best choreography for Kiss Me, Kate, now playing on Broadway through June 30, 2019. This British-born powerhouse has a mile long resume and a big heart that just needs to dance.

Warren Carlyle has been on the Broadway scene for nearly 20 years now. He has worked with the likes of Bob Fosse to Mel Brooks to Susan Strohman to Hugh Jackman and so many others. He was a hyperactive child in the UK which led him to start dancing professionally. He caught his big break when he moved over to the US to work on The Producers in 2000. Warren is now working on the revival of The Music Man starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. He's previously won a Tony Awards for best choreography for After Midnight, in which he also received a second nomination for Best Direction. Other popular credits include The Mystery of Edwin Drood, A Christmas Story, She Loves Me, and Hello Dolly.

In this episode, Warren discusses:

Moving to New York on The Producers and accidentally never going back to the UK

How he transitioned from actor/singer to dancer/choreographer

How Mel Brooks helped him get his green card

Why he can't look at himself in a mirror when choreographing

Saying goodbye to Hugh Jackman riding on a Citibike

Beginning the process of creating the 2020 production of The Music Man

What is The Theatre Podcast?

A weekly release of intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents showcasing what makes them human. Featuring stars of the stage and the producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, theatre owners and other creatives of this industry. Hosted by Alan Seales. Produced by Jillian Hochman. Music by Jukebox the Ghost.

Visit TheTheatrePodcast.com to listen to more episodes.





