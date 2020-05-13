TeamTheatre LLC Continues Being a Creative Space For Diversity During the Health Crisis

TeamTheatre LLC is an independent theatre company born out of the will of a multinational group of artists to foster and create living art in New York City and in many other places around the world. TeamTheatre wanted to bring more theatre with diverse ethnicities into its cast and crew to mirror the melting pot that is New York and to foster the mindset of global citizenship.

Amongst its founding members, TeamTheatre counts creatives from Greece, Italy, the Philippines, Germany, Lebanon and - of course - the United States: a dynamic and diverse group of actors, writers, and directors committed to healing and enriching communities around the world with art that overcomes barriers and celebrates humanity.

TeamTheatre aims to examine what it truly means to honor inclusivity, transformation, and multiculturalism - themes that are always found at the heart of our productions.

Our New York debut in 2018 was marked by the success of The Sun Tries Dating that was chosen as Best Work at the Manhattan Repertory Theatre. The Sun Tries Dating tackled topics like mental health issues and feminism. TeamTheatre believes in creating art that advocate and empathize with our audiences.

In 2019, TeamTheatre established a fruitful collaboration with the Greek Cultural Center in Astoria. We volunteered to renovate their theater and once that was complete, the venue became our home for the past year hosting our productions of Golden Girl By The Sea, Almost, Maine and the original play festival Fun Fast Feb Fest which hosted 12 original scripts.

The Corona virus crisis didn't stop TeamTheatre from creating, but instead, it challenged the company to find new ways to make art, at a time when creative human expression is more essential than ever. Amongst the projects launched by TeamTheatre during the pandemic, the ones that stand out are Sammelsurium (a bi-weekly Zoom meeting that aims to support artists in developing new projects and ideas) and Tea Time with Team (a weekly Zoom workshop that supports writers and offers them a professional space to read and perfect their works).

As we wait to be able to gather together on a physical level, once the epidemic will be won, Team Theatre will be ready with numerous amount of projects for the non-socially-distant future: from full-length plays to devised work, from classics to original material!

TeamTheatre's mission is to provide a home where all artists and audiences can connect and embrace what makes us human.





