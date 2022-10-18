Siudy Garrido Returns To Symphony Space Next Month

Siudy Garrido to perform at Symphony Space for a second time this November 6, 2022. Recently nominated for two Latin GRAMMY award Siudy Garrido is the first Flamenco Artist that from the dance perspective nominates original work at the academy. The company continues with its enthralling 'Flamenco Intimo', a repertoire piece on a contemporary vision of Flamenco dance.

Offering majestic and vivid performances made even more spectacular with stunning costumes, the flamenco suite showcases brilliant original music by award-winning guitarist Jose Luis de la Paz in addition to compelling choreography and flamenco solos by the company and Siudy Garrido herself.

Siudy Garrido Flamenco Company is known for the collaborations with Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, also collaborations with flamenco artists Farruquito and Antonio Canales. A total of 11 artists will take the stage during one-show-only performance, including renowned musicians such as Adolfo Herrera on percussion, vocalists Manuel Gago, Ismael Fernandez, Jose Luis de la Paz on the guitar, Juan Parrilla on flute plus 5 Company Dancers

Jose Luis de la Paz, award-winning guitarist, known for his work with Cristina Hoyos Ballet and artists such as Carmen Linares, Jose Mercé, Concha Buika and, Belen Maya among others.

Juan Parrilla is known for his breakthrough compositions for Joaquin Cortes and the Ballet Nacional de España.

November 4

PUERTO RICO Coca-Cola Music Hall - San Juan, PR

TICKETS: https://www.ticketera.com/siudyflamencodancetheater/



November 6

NUEVA YORK Symphony Space - New York, NY

TICKETS: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2203813®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.symphonyspace.org%2Fevents%2Fvp-siudy-flamenco-intimo?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

November 12

TAMPA Straz Center - Tampa, FL

TICKETS:https://www.strazcenter.org/Events/Straz/Shows/2223_Rentals/Siudy-Garrido-Flamenco-Company-Flamenco-Intimo