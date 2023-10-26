RiseNY To Host Weekend-Long Halloween Celebration, October 27- 30

Musical star Deanna Giulietti to perform a selection of songs inspired by famous witches from Broadway and film as part of RiseNY's acclaimed "Torch Song Series"

By: Oct. 26, 2023

RiseNY, New York's hottest immersive museum, will celebrate Halloween with free admission for children 12 and under who come dressed as their favorite witch, wizard, warlock and more from October 27-30.

Musical sensation Deanna Giulietti will kick off the festivities with a special performance of songs inspired by witches from Broadway and the big screen from Lady Liberty's Torch on Friday, October 27 at 4:00 pm. 

“New York always does things in a big way and Halloween is no exception,” said James Sanna, CEO of RiseNY. “We're thrilled to celebrate everyone's spooky holiday with this special performance from Deanna as part of our ‘Torch Song Series.'”

Deanna's performance will be the second in a monthly installment for RiseNY's “Torch Song Series.” The acclaimed series which debuted this past summer has already welcomed Broadway performers, top names in music, and New York City icons such as the Naked Cowboy who recently celebrated 25 years entertaining New Yorkers and visitors from around the world from Lady Liberty's Torch.

*Children who come in costume must be accompanied by an adult ticket holder. Note, children must be 40' or taller for the immersive ride.

Members of the media, influencers, and fans are invited to witness the special performance. The free event promises to be another memorable Times Square moment.



