Video: Idina Menzel Performs National Anthem at Fourth of July FIFA World Cup Match

To celebrate America 250, star Idina Menzel brought her Tony Award-winning pipes to Philadelphia to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" as part of the city's July 4th celebration. The Broadway star delivered the national anthem ahead of the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match between France and Paraguay,

Watch the performance in the video.

About Idina Menzel

Menzel is a Tony Award-winning performer whose career spans Broadway, film, television, music, and songwriting. She first rose to prominence originating the role of Maureen Johnson in Rent before winning the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for creating the role of Elphaba in Wicked. She is also known worldwide as the voice of Elsa in Disney's Frozen and Frozen II, performing the Academy Award- and Grammy-winning song "Let It Go." Her additional Broadway credits include If/Then and Aida, while her film and television work includes Enchanted, Uncut Gems, Glee, and You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. In addition to her work as an actress, Menzel is a bestselling recording artist and philanthropist.

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