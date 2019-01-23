PBS to Air Live From Lincoln Center's Presentation of PIPELINE on February 8

Jan. 23, 2019  

PBS to Air Live From Lincoln Center's Presentation of PIPELINE on February 8

In honor of Black History month, the LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER presentation of PIPELINE will air Friday, February 8 at 9 p.m. on PBS*. Produced in partnership with BroadwayHD, PIPELINE depicts a mother's hopes for her son and their clash with an educational system rigged against him. The powerful work was originally staged at Lincoln Center Theater in 2017 to wide critical acclaim, and was hailed as "potent and intensely acted" by the New York Times, and confirmed Dominique Morisseau's "reputation as a playwright of piercing eloquence".

In Dominique Morisseau's PIPELINE, Nya Joseph (Karen Pittman) is a dedicated, inner-city public high school teacher who is committed to her students' achievement, while she sends her only son, Omari (Namir Smallwood), to a private boarding school. When Omari is involved in a controversial incident which threatens him with expulsion from his school, Nya is forced to reconcile Omari's rage, her own parental decisions, and the public and private school systems, as she rallies to save her son.

"I'm thrilled to bring Pipeline BEYOND the stage to audiences across the country," said Morisseau, who won the MacArthur Genius Grant in 2018. "The school-to-prison pipeline has national ramifications for students, teachers, parents, and families. I hope the story of Nya, Omari, and their struggles within a biased system inspire new audiences to push this important topic forward in their own communities."

PIPELINE
By Dominique Morisseau
Directed for the stage by Lileana Blain-Cruz
With Tasha Lawrence, Morocco Omari, Karen Pittman, Namir Smallwood, Jaime Lincoln Smith, Heather Velazquez
Live From Lincoln Center Executive Producer Andrew C. Wilk
BroadwayHD Executive Producers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley
Produced for broadcast by Live From Lincoln Center with BroadwayHD
Directed for Live From Lincoln Center by Habib Azar
Originally produced by Lincoln Center Theater

Photo Credit: Isabel Sinistore

Related Articles

From This Author TV News Desk



  • Gravitas Ventures Releases KING OF BEASTS This Friday
  • Mike Edel Announces New Studio Album 'Threshholds'
  • Caetano Veloso to Reissue Self-Titled Debut Album
  • Guitarist Sharon Isbin and Philanthropist Jeffrey Gural Honored at The Little Orchestra Society Winter Gala
  • WGN America Renews the Jerry O'Connell Comedy, CARTER for a Second Season
  • VIDEO: New YouTube Original Series PLANET SLO MO Premieres Today
    • Advertisement

    Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE