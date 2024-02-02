Maestra Music's AMPLIFY Concert Sets 2024 Date at Sony Hall

This year's event will take place on Monday, March 25, 2024.

Feb. 02, 2024

Maestra Music's AMPLIFY Concert Sets 2024 Date at Sony Hall

Maestra Music has set the date for its annual AMPLIFY concert, which is moving this year to Sony Hall. This year's event will take place on Monday, March 25, 2024.

The annual AMPLIFY concert and fundraising event, held the last Monday in March to align with Women’s History Month, brings together Maestras from all over the world for an electric evening of unique musical performances. The event is held online and in-person to achieve maximum awareness and support for the talented women and nonbinary members of the musical theater community.

To get tickets, visit Click Here.

MAESTRA MUSIC, INC. provides support, visibility, and community to the women and nonbinary people who make the music in the musical theater industry. Membership is made up of composers, music directors, orchestrators, arrangers, copyists, rehearsal pianists and other musicians who are an underrepresented minority in musical theater.

The organization’s initiatives include monthly educational seminars, mentorship programs, technical skills workshops, networking events, and online resources and partnerships that aim to promote equality of opportunity and to address the many historical disadvantages and practices that have limited women and nonbinary composers and musicians in the musical theater.




