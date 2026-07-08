MORNINGSIDE LIGHTS to Mark 15th Anniversary With 'A Common Thread' Theme

Columbia University's Arts Initiative and Miller Theatre will celebrate the 15th anniversary of Morningside Lights this September with A Common Thread, the annual community arts festival that transforms Morningside Park into a glowing outdoor procession of handmade lanterns.

For the past 15 years, thousands of neighbors, students, families, and artists have come together to create illuminated works of art under the guidance of Alex Kahn and Sophia Michahelles of Processional Arts Workshop, the artists behind the giant puppets featured in New York City's annual Village Halloween Parade.

This year's theme, A Common Thread, explores the visual patterns that connect communities through textiles, architecture, domestic design, and engineered spaces. Participants will collaborate to create luminous lanterns inspired by the geometric designs of American quilts, connected throughout the procession by a winding red line symbolizing the shared threads that unite diverse communities.

Lantern-Building Workshops

Free lantern-building workshops will be held daily at Miller Theatre from September 12–18. Afternoon and evening sessions will be offered, with registration opening September 2.

Designed primarily for adults and teens, the workshops also welcome children ages 10 and older when accompanied by a participating adult. Participants will work together to design and construct illuminated lanterns while learning the techniques behind the annual public art installation.

Morningside Lights Procession

Saturday, September 19

8:00 p.m.

The illuminated procession begins at 116th Street and Morningside Avenue in Morningside Park, traveling approximately one mile before arriving at Columbia University's campus around 8:45 p.m.

Community members wishing to carry a lantern should arrive at 120th Street and Morningside Avenue beginning at 7:00 p.m., when lanterns will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Carried by Light Exhibition

Coinciding with the anniversary celebration, Miller Theatre will present Carried by Light: Celebrating 15 Years of Morningside Lights, the first exhibition to chronicle the event's full history.

Curated by Lauren Bailey Cognetti, the exhibition features photographs from every edition of Morningside Lights, tracing its evolution from its inaugural 2012 procession into one of New York City's signature community-based public art events. Through images of workshops, illuminated parades, and behind-the-scenes collaboration, the exhibition celebrates the creativity and collective spirit that have defined the event for more than a decade.

Carried by Light will be on view in the Miller Theatre lobby September 12, 2026, through May 2027, remaining open during workshop week and prior to performances throughout the theatre's 2026–27 season.

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