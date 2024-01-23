International Contemporary Ensemble to Perform Works By Anthony Davis And Leila Adu-Gilmore At NYU Skirball

Click Here will return to NYU Skirball Center with a program of chamber works by composer/pianist Anthony Davis and composer/vocalist Leila Adu-Gilmore on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. The evening features the world premiere live performance of Adu-Gilmore's Mahakala Oratorio, along with Adu-Gilmore's Alyssum and Davis's now-classic Wayang No. II and Clonetics.

Drawing on an ultra-cosmopolitan range of musical and cultural sources, Leila Adu-Gilmore and Anthony Davis exemplify some of the many ways in which Afrodiasporic new music becomes revealed as an intercultural, multigenerational space of innovation that offers new subjects, histories, and identities.

Adu-Gilmore will sing Mahakala Oratorio, which draws inspiration directly from the Buddhist deity of the same name, live for the first time as part of this world premiere performance. In her work, Adu-Gilmore uses ancient texts describing Mahakala as a tool to empower listeners to consider the idea of radical compassion in this era of social, political, and environmental extremism. The music itself reflects Adu-Gilmore's genre-mixing style, which draws on the traditional music of New Zealand; her informal training in punk, indie, and hip-hop as well as freely improvised music in the African-American free jazz tradition; and formal training for chamber ensemble and orchestra.

Davis's Wayang series of compositions feature strong, memorable melodies carried by tricky polyrhythms, and sustained by forms of repetition strongly informed by Javanese and Balinese musical culture, particularly wayang kulit, the theatrical son et lumiére form that uses the shadows of articulated two-dimensional puppets in conjunction with gamelan orchestras. Wayang No. II deploys cycles within cycles, advancing complex, overlapping syncopated gestures that seem almost to spontaneously recombine. Clonetics is the fifth and final movement of Davis's 1983 suite Hemispheres, originally written to accompany the choreography of Molissa Fenley. Davis's sonic “clones,” or metric blocks of meaning of differing durations, frequently invoke West African forms of musical spirituality. Improvisation in these works requires both virtuoso technique and an ability to rapidly code-switch between different meters and even musical idioms. Davis himself will provide a solo piano reflection during the performance.

Concert Information

Anthony Davis & LEILA ADU-GILMORE

International Contemporary Ensemble

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

NYU Skirball Center | 566 LaGuardia Pl | New York, NY 10012

Tickets: $35

Link: https://iceorg.org/events/2024/anthony-davis-and-leila-adu-gilmore

Program:

Leila Adu-Gilmore - Mahakala Oratorio (2020-23), for large ensemble (World premiere of the live version)

Leila Adu-Gilmore - Alyssum (2014), for harp and string quartet

Anthony Davis - Wayang No. II (Shadowdance) (1982), for chamber ensemble

Anthony Davis - Clonetics (1983), for chamber ensemble

Artists:

International Contemporary Ensemble

Leila Adu-Gilmore, composer & vocalist

Anthony Davis, composer & pianist

About Anthony Davis

An internationally recognized composer of operatic, symphonic, choral, and chamber works, Anthony Davis (b. 1951) is one of the best-known composers of his generation in the United States. A virtuoso pianist, Davis is a 2006 Guggenheim Fellow, Distinguished Professor of Music at the University of California, San Diego, and a member of the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Davis is best known for his pioneering work in opera. Winner of the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for his opera The Central Park Five, his now-classic X, The Life and Times of Malcolm X, which played to sold-out houses at its premiere at the New York City Opera in 1986, was the first of a new American genre: opera on a contemporary political subject. A new production of X was launched in May 2022 at Detroit Opera. Directed by Robert O'Hara to great acclaim, the production made its Metropolitan Opera debut in November 2023, where it was pronounced an American classic.

About Leila Adu-Gilmore

Leila Adu-Gilmore, Assistant Professor of Music Technology at NYU, is a composer-performer who has released five solo albums, as well as composed for So Percussion, Useful Chamber, Gamelan Padhang Moncar, the Brentano String Quartet and K.A.T.E.S. She has performed her compositions internationally at Ojai Festival (2016) and as Orchestra Wellington's Emerging-Composer-in-Residence (2014). Dr Adu-Gilmore composes and produces for dance, theatre, and short film, including rotations on the BBC Knowledge and Fox networks. Of New Zealand Pākehā and Ghanaian descent and raised in Christchurch, New Zealand, with family in London, Dr Adu-Gilmore is passionate about the role of music in social change, mental well-being, and human connection. She has worked with musicians across multiple genres including Steve Albini, Kwame Write, GAIKA (Warp Records), Silent Poets, Useful Chamber, Federico Ughi, Jeff Snyder, David Long (The Mutton Birds, Lord of the Rings), Jeff Henderson, Lord Echo, Hannah Marshall, Steve Beresford & Jack Body.

About International Contemporary Ensemble

Now in its third decade, the International Contemporary Ensemble (ICE) is a multidisciplinary collective of musicians, digital media artists, producers, and educators committed to building and innovating collaborative environments in order to inspire audiences to reimagine how they experience contemporary music and sound. The Ensemble creates a mosaic musical ecosystem as “America's foremost new-music group” (The New Yorker), honoring the diversity of human experience and expression by commissioning, developing, recording, and performing the works of living artists in “a mission worth following” (I Care If You Listen).

Co-founded in 2001 by flutist and MacArthur “genius” Fellow Claire Chase, the Ensemble has premiered over 1,000 works and is the recipient of the Chamber Music America/ASCAP Award for Adventurous Programming, as well as Musical America's Ensemble of the Year Award. Past artistic leadership includes co-founder Claire Chase and Ensemble members Joshua Rubin, Rebekah Heller, and Ross Karre. Notable presenting partners have included Lincoln Center's Mostly Mozart Festival, Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, TIME:SPANS Festival, Roulette, and Miller Theatre. The Ensemble has given performances at Warsaw Autumn, Darmstadt International Summer Courses for New Music, Cité de la Musique (Paris), Park Avenue Armory, Metropolitan Museum of Art, Ojai Music Festival, and Big Ears Festival as well as in venues such as the Dutch National Opera, Carnegie Hall, and Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Through trailblazing initiatives such as the Call for ____ Commission Program and Ensemble Evolution (in partnership with The New School's College of Performing Arts), the Ensemble has had a major impact on the contemporary performance ecosystem in New York City, nationally, and internationally, by supporting the creativity of their composer-collaborators, as well as presenting workshops and performances for hundreds of student composers. Many of the Ensemble's composer-collaborators have developed highly influential careers, such as Du Yun, who won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for the opera Angel's Bone, which the Ensemble developed and premiered, and MacArthur Fellows Tyshawn Sorey and Courtney Bryan.

The Ensemble's Digitice platform provides high-quality video documentation for artist-collaborators, as well as public access to an archive of composers' workshops and performances. In addition, the Ensemble continues to build space for dialogue on equity, and has facilitated New Music Virtual Town Hall meetings for peer organizations and individual musicians to share resources, processes, and initiatives around equity and inclusion.

Read more at www.iceorg.org



